"MK Bhatia Goes Viral Again This Diwali -- Gifts Luxury Cars to his team for the Third Consecutive Year"

VMPL

Chandigarh [India], October 17: Social worker and entrepreneur M.K. Bhatia, known for his unique gestures every year, is once again making headlines this Diwali. His car gifting reels have gone viral on social media, capturing widespread attention. Continuing his annual tradition, Bhatia has gifted luxury cars to his colleagues and celebrity team members for the third consecutive year, becoming the talk of the town once again.

This year, Bhatia reached a new milestone by gifting a total of 51 brand-new cars, marking what he humorously called a "half-century" of car gifting. The moment his associates received the shiny new car keys, joy and gratitude filled the air. Following the grand gesture, the team organized a "Car Gift Rally" from the showroom to Mits House, which turned heads across the city.

When asked why he gifts such expensive cars every year, Bhatia shared a heartfelt explanation.

"My associates are the backbone of my pharmaceutical companies. Their hard work, honesty, and dedication are the foundation of our success. Recognizing their efforts and motivating them is my only goal to keep them inspired and driven toward greater heights."

Bhatia emphasized that the gesture is not about showmanship, but about strengthening team spirit and fostering a family-like bond within the organization. "When the team is happy," he added, "the company naturally grows."

His reels and photos have been spreading rapidly on social media, with netizens applauding his generosity. Many have called his initiative a "benchmark of motivation in modern corporate culture."

