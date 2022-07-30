‘Mo Gharani Sadhabani is a bespoke initiative that fosters holistic growth and development of Odia women entrepreneurs all across the globe – Dr. Soumya Patnaik

July 30: Educating and motivating massively through the Digital campaign “Mo Gharani Sadhabani”, this digital business mentor couple duo Dr. Soumya Patnaik and Mrs. Ananya Patnaik, leading Odia Women Entrepreneurs towards a new era of transformation and empowerment.

Coming up with a unique hybrid Online Reality Show ‘Mo Gharani Sadhabani’ to mentor the Odia women who are enthusiastic about Digital or Online business, this couple Soumya and Ananya plan a massive Digital campaign of 400 days long program which includes Entrepreneurs Hunt, Local to Global Outreach of businesses, Digital Business Setup Training, Personal Branding, Launchpad for these Online Startups, Business Technology Mentorship and Personal Growth Catalyst Program.

They are eyeing transformation in a broad spectrum among the Odia women entrepreneurs in terms of digital, financial literacy and related awareness; they have worked hard towards the achievement of these goals.

Mo Gharani Sadhabani is the flagship program of their nonprofit Better Matter Foundation, which is based on the widely popular philosophy of #BetterthoughtGreaterimpact. After two decades of professional career, both of them decided to mentor Odia women entrepreneurs motivating thousands of them to become financially and digitally educated and empowered in the creator economy. This unique cause is a ray of hope for the participants to perceive the power of money from a different angle and adopt a digital lifestyle to be future-ready. Their leadership skills and visionary mindset made them key change agents in creating sustainable digital business ecosystems.

It’s meant for unleashing the entrepreneurial moxie, transforming skill, efforts, passions and ideas into a successful early-stage venture. Along the way of 100 days Cohort Mentoring Sessions, the participants will be getting Online intensive business education, vision and direction, frameworks, intimate mentoring, dedicated support networking, and access to resources and market opportunities through guided self-education for transformation, fulfilment, and success outside the traditional education path. The top-notch mentors of national repute will share their breakthroughs, top strategies and ideas that can help the participants to skyrocket their dream venture with fulfilment and achievement on an actual basis!

The most rewarding part of MGS and its timeline is as follows:

Certificate and Cash prize

Cash rewards up to INR 200K and Business set-up cost up to INR 300K, Certificate & Memento for Sadhabani of 2023

Cash rewards up to INR 100K, Certificate & Memento for Runners up

Cash rewards up to INR 20K, Certificate & Memento for Top-10 winners

E-certificate of participation to all participants after successful completion of Entrepreneurship hunt campaign.

Timeline:

Launching Event – 8th November 2022

Application Open – 8th November 2022

Application Close – 8th January 2023

Result Announcement of Qualifying Round – Top 5000 – 30th January 2023

Free Orientation Sessions & Cohort Registration – February 2023

Cohort P1 – March – April 2023

Quarter Final – Top 100 – May 2023

Cohort P2 – May 2023 – 10 days

One-to-One Consulting – July 2023 – 30 days – Top – 100

Business Pitching – August – October 2023 – through Konark TV (web channel)

Semi Final – Top 10 – 27th October 2023

Grand Finale – 27th November 2023

Soumya turned adversities into achievements in his college days after his father’s untimely demise. His entrepreneurial attributes made him popular as ‘simple & self-made’. Through his own struggles, Soumya derived a path to a purposeful and enriching minimalist life. His works in diverse domains have helped thousands across the globe. Soumya is an avid travel lover, recently working on his new venture of Medical tourism.

He is also an outspoken advocate of entrepreneurial philanthropy and volunteering.

Ananya took a leap of faith when she decided to start her Digital venture and embark on an Entrepreneur life at the age of 21 years only. The mother of a seven-year son, she never regrets her decision as it inspired her to establish herself as a Mompreneur Mentor and Personal branding expert. Ananya is coming up with her second book, ‘Being Omnipresent’, on Personal branding very soon. Being a Social Enterprise enthusiast, she is keen on crowdfunding this Digital campaign for better results. One can support this initiative by clicking the link given below:

milaap.org/fundraisers/support-women-entrepreneurs/deeplink?deeplink_type=paytm

To know more about Mo Gharani Sadhabani (MGS) log on:

https://bmf-mgs.online/lp

