Mobile No. 1 'TECNO SPARK GO 1' Hits the Stage at Just Rs 7,299

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 3: TECNO, India's stylish smartphone brand, is about to drop its latest blockbuster: Mobile No. 1, the TECNO SPARK GO 1. This mind-blowing device is set to be all yours for just Rs 7,299. Get ready to level up without emptying your wallet because living large doesn't mean going broke. The SPARK GO 1 is now available online and will be available in the nearest retail outlets from 6th September onwards.

Featuring a stunning segment 1st 120Hz refresh rate for buttery-smooth scrolling, 8GB* RAM for lightning-fast multitasking, and dual stereo speakers with DTS for booming, crystal-clear audio, the SPARK GO 1 keeps you ahead of the game, whatever you're up to.

Plus, living up to the legacy of the SPARK series and with the promise of 4+ years of lag-free performance, it's a perfect fusion of accessible tech and durability. Additionally, built with you in mind, the special feature of Segment's First AI Noise cancellation is there to make taking calls supremely easy in the noisiest of environments and keep the party going.

Addressing the launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TECNO Mobile India, said, "We are excited to introduce the TECNO SPARK GO 1, a smartphone that truly stands out as the No. 1 Mobile in its segment. Spark Go 1 is set to exceed the expectations of today's users, offering unmatched speed, smoothness, and productivity for everyday use. The SPARK GO 1 is a testament to our dedication to creating products that enhance the everyday lives of our users, without compromising on quality or innovation."

What makes SPARK GO 1 stand out as the Mobile No. 1:

The Performance Rockstar

The TECNO SPARK GO 1 sets a new benchmark in smartphone performance, offering over 4+ years of smooth, lag-free performance, setting a new standard in its class. Engineered for durability and consistency, it ensures a reliable user experience from day one through 50 months and beyond, outperforming others in its segment.

Super-Hit Smoothness

With segment 1st 120Hz refresh rate display, the TECNO SPARK GO 1 delivers ultra-smooth scrolling and seamless media experiences. Whether you're browsing, binge-watching, or flipping through photos, everything flows effortlessly, making it the go-to choice for a glitch-free digital adventure.

Blockbuster Speed

Engineered for peak performance, the SPARK GO 1, with 8GB* RAM, offers super-fast multitasking and smooth app switching. It's the only model in its segment offering over 4+ years of lag-free performance with 8GB* RAM and 120Hz Refresh rate ensuring a consistently efficient and responsive experience for all your daily tasks.

Box Office Steal Deal: Price and Availability

Priced at Rs 7,299 for 8GB*+64GB, the TECNO SPARK GO 1 will be available in Startrail Black, Glittery White and Lime Green variants. It is now available online and will hit offline stores across India starting September 6th, 2024.

*MEMORY FUSION

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor