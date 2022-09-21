Mobile phones should take place of tickets sold to passengers: Union Transport minister Gadkari

"It is really a game-changer that there are 400 start-ups which are manufacturing electric two-wheelers and making good products. Hero, Bajaj and TVS are exporting 50 per cent of their production."

Gadkari said he has full confidence that 8 lakh to 10 lakh electric buses can be produced in the country and added that the government had issued tender for 5,550 electric buses and the rate came at Rs 39/km for non-AC buses and Rs 41/km for AC buses. "The running cost for diesel buses of BEST was at Rs 115/km."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor