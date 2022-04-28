Mobis India launches accessory kits for Hyundai Creta and common accessories to maximize consumer satisfaction

With a view to optimize and upgrade complete driving experience. Mobis India, a well-established player in manufacturing high quality automotive parts, accessories and mobility solutions for Hyundai Motors and KIA Motors in India has recently unveiled Accessories kits for Hyundai Creta and common accessories. The move comes in the wake of company's well-rounded strategy to boost consumer satisfaction by providing standard and customized Accessories kits for ease and convenience. Strategically, these kits are launched for the first time with single packing and single part number to delight customers.

Speaking on the occasion, Yong Goon Park, Managing Director, Mobis India - AS Parts Division remarked, "Accessories form an integral part to heighten the driving experience in every aspect. Additionally, accessories add style, functionality and glamour quotient to your car that makes it even more impressive. At Mobis, we are strongly committed to raise a bar in not just giving high-quality accessories but also providing products and solutions that are upgraded and relevant to any customer driving Hyundai vehicle. To this end, we have launched four Accessory kits for Hyundai Creta and Common accessories.

These include Comfort Kit (Common accessories) which come with a fine assortment of Premium Neck Rest, Premium Cushion Pillow and Tissue Box all at a discounted price of Rs 2389/-.

The Delivery Kit (Common Accessories) include Car Perfume, Hanging card Perfume, Tyre Valve Cap and Key Chains and these as a kit cost of only Rs 1269/-.

Door Armour Kit for Hyundai Creta including Door Sill Guard, Door Visor, Door Edge Guard for giving optimum protection to your Hyundai car which costs about Rs. 2129/-.

Also, Elegance Kit for Hyundai Creta which comes with Back Seat Organizer, Dual Layer Mat, Ink Black Seat Cover (INT/DET) which cost Rs 12,299/-.

The rationale is to promote ease of buying kits that are relevant, pocket-friendly and are standard solutions. We are hopeful to get good response on these kits as these are meticulously planned and offers immense benefits to consumers."

Incepted in 1977, Hyundai Mobis has carved a distinct niche for itself as a major automotive parts manufacturer worldwide. It enjoys a wide network of its own Parts Distribution Centers (PDCs) operating in the four Metropolitan cities and Hyundai Authorized Dealers/MOBIS Authorized Distributors spread across India. Operating across the globe, it has over 6.6 million Hyundai cars annually sold in overseas market. MOBIS India exports after-sales parts and accessories through its network of overseas distributors.

