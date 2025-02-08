MoD signs Rs642 crore deal with BEL for 28 EON-51 systems to strengthen Indian Navy

New Delhi [India], February 8 : In a major push towards self-reliance in defence, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed a Rs642.17 crore contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the procurement of 28 EON-51 Electro Optical Fire Control Systems for the Indian Navy.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the deal, inked under the 'Buy (Indian-IDDM)' category, will equip 11 New Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels and three Cadet Training Ships with advanced surveillance and targeting capabilities.

The EON-51 system is designed to enhance the Navy's operational readiness by providing search, detection, and classification of targets using Electro Optical and Thermal Imager devices.

The contract is expected to generate employment over the next three years and promote the active involvement of Indian industries, including MSMEs, reinforcing the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative in the defence sector.

This procurement marks another significant step in India's journey towards self-sufficiency in defence manufacturing, ensuring cutting-edge technology for naval operations while boosting indigenous industry participation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor