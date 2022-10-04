Model, influencer Tamkeen Khan touches 1M followers on Instagram

The Mumbai girl is in Ahmedabad to take part in Navratri celebrations.

Ahmedabad, October 4: Choose a field that interests you, work with your heart and soul, and success will find you, is the life mantra of emerging model and influencer Tamkeen Khan.

Tamkeen, who is originally from Bhopal but now lives in Mumbai, was interacting with youngsters and fellow influencers in Ahmedabad a day after touching the important milestone of 1 million or 10 lakh followers on Instagram.

“Select a career that interests you, work passionately, and success will be yours. There will always be ups and downs but don’t lose hope. Have patience. If you continue to make efforts, nothing can stop you from achieving what you want. You are unique the way you are and luckier than you think. Believe in yourself and everything will come to you at the right time,” Tamkeen said, while stressing on focusing on positive things in life.

Tamkeen initially pursued a law degree, and also underwent training as an air hostess, but she knew that her heart was in modelling and acting.

“I followed my passion. I first started uploading videos on TikTok and then Instagram. I tried to be me, which is funny, happy, and bubbly, in the social media posts that I put out. I had never imagined that I would reach 1 million followers on Instagram, but here I am. I am so excited that I cannot share my happiness in words. I am thankful to all my followers and well-wishers for helping me reach this landmark. I also thank my mother who has been a pillar of support for me throughout my life,” she said.

Tamkeen, who considers herself as a happy-go-lucky girl and a positive thinker, said she looks for happiness even in small things.

“Finding joy in small things makes life easier and happier. I am thrilled to reach 1 million followers, but even reaching 10,000 was a very big thing for me,” she says, adding she wants to keep going ahead.

Tamkeen, who planned the Ahmedabad visit to coincide with Navratri, said she hasn’t seen such celebrations anywhere.

“I had heard so much about the Navratri celebrations and I was very excited and curious to see and get a feel of it. Now I know why garba is so popular here. The energy of the people doing the garba is so high and contagious. I look forward to participating in the celebrations again,” she added.

