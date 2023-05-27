PNN

New Delhi [India], May 27: Modern Group of Institutions in Indore has agreed to collaborate with Nigerian officials to provide training programs for Nigerian students. Vesla Magai from Nigeria visited the institution and discussed various skill development programs aimed at providing professional training for pharmaceutical industrial management.

Led by Group Director Dr Punit Kumar Dwivedi, the meeting was attended by officials from both sides. The Director of Export, Shivanahu Kharia, provided his valuable insights into the matter, thereby facilitating the collaboration between the institutions.

The President of the Modern Group of Institutions, Shri Arun Kharia, and Chairman Dr Anil Kharia also congratulated the parties involved in this great association, which seeks to enhance the skills of Nigerian students.

This collaboration is indeed a significant milestone in the field of education and training. The Modern Group of Institutions has long been heralded as a leader in providing quality education, and with this new partnership, Nigerian students can look forward to the same quality of education and training.

The collaborations between institutions, particularly in the field of education and training, can help to build bridges and create better opportunities for students around the world, especially Nigerian students.

Modern Group of Institutions Indore is the only institution supported by Two Pharmaceutical manufacturing giants Modern Laboratories Indore and Nandani Medical Labs Pvt. Ltd. Indore and offers many innovative Pharmaceutical and Management Programs through its Group of Institutions. Shantanu Kharia (Vice-Chairman), Dr Sapna Malviya, Dr Neha Sharma Chowdhury, Dr Girish Kumar Agrawal, and other faculty members have witnessed the collaboration meeting with Nigerian Delegation at Modern Group of Institutions, Indore.

