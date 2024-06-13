Modern Vidya Niketan (MVN) Group of Schools Students Excel in IIT-JEE & NEET, Secure Top Rank in All India School Rankings

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 13: Modern Vidya Niketan (MVN) Group of Schools, proudly announces the exceptional achievements of its students in the IIT-JEE Advanced 2024 and NEET (UG) 2024 competitive examinations. With resounding success, 79 students have been selected in the IIT-JEE Advanced 2024, with 3 securing coveted positions within the prestigious top 500 All India Ranks (AIR) and 118 students have qualified NEET (UG) 2024, with 5 students scoring 700 marks and above.

MVN Group of Schools also celebrates a significant milestone, being ranked No. 1 in India for Academic Reputation as per Education World Top Schools Survey India School Rankings 2023.

"The success of our students in IIT-JEE Advanced and NEET exams reflects our unwavering commitment to nurturing excellence and fostering a passion for learning," said Varun Sharma, Chairman, MVN Group.

In the fiercely competitive landscape of academic achievement, MVN students have been continuing their legacy of excellence. Ansh Agrawal of MVN School, Sector 17 Faridabad, secured a remarkable 129 All India Rank (AIR) and Daksh Kundu of MVN School, Aravali Hills, achieved the notable 200 AIR in the IIT-JEE Advanced 2024 examination. Sarthak Aryan of MVN School, Sector 17 Faridabad, secured a commendable 553 AIR in the NEET(UG) 2024 by scoring 710 out of 720 marks, further cementing its position as a nurturing ground for top-tier talent.

The institution has distinguished itself as a beacon of academic excellence, consistently nurturing district toppers in classes 10th and 12th CBSE Board Exams and excelling in competitive examinations including IIT-JEE, NEET and CUET. This success is a testament to its comprehensive approach to education, characterized by meticulously crafted study material, a robust examination system including OMR assessments and mock online test series. The dedicated faculty goes above and beyond to ensure student success, offering support for admissions abroad through SAT preparation and organizing workshops and career counselling sessions. Additionally, MVN prioritizes inclusive education, providing specialized support for Children with Special Needs (CWSN) through a dedicated special educator.

MVN continues to set benchmarks in education, guiding students both in Scholastic and Co-scholastic domains.

Modern Vidya Niketan (MVN) is a premier educational institution known for its dedication to academic excellence and holistic development. The school features state-of-the-art infrastructure and has a distinguished history of academic achievements. With the blend of tradition and modernity, MVN provides the learners with roots and wings; roots which are firmly set in absolute ethical and cultural values and wings to help them fly creatively in the modern digital global world.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor