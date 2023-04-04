New Delhi [India], April 4 (/NewsVoir): As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps compes evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List.

In this year for India, based on a rigorous evaluation methodology, 75 orgzations among India's Best Workplaces Building a Culture of Innovation by All 2023 have been recognized. These orgzations among other practices particularly excel both in people practices that they have crafted for their employees and proactively acting on the feedback to create a High Trust Culture.

Commenting on the recognition, Samir Kumaar Modi, Founder and Managing Director, Modicare Limited said, "We are thrilled to be ranked among the top 25 Mid-size compes to work for by Great Place To Work as one of India's Best Workplaces, Building a Culture of Innovation by All. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment towards building a work culture where everyone is valued, included and empowered to bring their best selves to work every day. At Modicare, we believe that fostering a culture of innovation and creativity, characterized by the Greek concept of Meraki - doing something with total love and pure soul and leaving behind a little piece of yourself in your creative work is critical to achieving our orgzational goals and delivering exceptional value to our customers. We exemplify, show, live and act in these words or in the meng of these words and we call it Samirness. We are constantly pushing the boundaries and challenging ourselves to think differently, experiment and learn from our mistakes. This recognition is a proud moment for us, and we are immensely grateful to our team members who have contributed to making Modicare a great place to work. As we continue to grow and expand our footprint, we remain committed to creating a safe, inclusive, and supportive environment where everyone can thrive."

Modicare's recognition as one of India's Best Workplaces Building a Culture of Innovation by All 2023, highlights the company's unwavering commitment to employee growth, development, and well-being.

Driven by a 27-year-old legacy of enabling Azadi, Modicare Limited has earned this recognition for creating a Great Place to Work for all employees and has excelled on the 5 dimensions of building a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture- Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie. As an orgzation that had pioneered the direct selling revolution in India, Modicare had set high standards of excellence since its very inception. As a brand, it has stayed ahead of the curve by evolving with the changing times by reimagining its policies that are abundantly new age and humane, empowering people and ensuring equal opportunities for them.

Modicare is one of India's leading Direct Selling Compes and the pioneer of Direct Selling industry in India. In 2022, the company has also been ranked 5th among India's Great Mid-size Workplaces by Great Place to Work for third consecutive year and also recognised as one of the top compes among 100 Best Workplaces in Asia for two consecutive years. Furthermore, Modicare was also identified among India's Best Workplaces for Women for three consecutive years.

Today, the company has over 53 Lakh Direct Sellers and offers over 365+ products, 750+ SKUs across 14 categories - Personal Care, Health, Wellness & Nutrition, Consumer Durables, Skin Care, Colour Cosmetics, Food & Beverages, Homecare, Auto Care, Laundry Care, Technology, Jewellery, Watches, Divine, and Agriculture. It has a national presence through its 14000+ Distribution Points and 55 Modicare Centres.

