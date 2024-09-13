Mom-in-Law & Daughter-in-Law Use Grandma’s Secrets to Launch Hair Oil Biz, With Rs 7CR Annual Revenue

New Delhi [India], September 13: Hair fall has been a debilitating solution for years around the world now, affecting many people, where it can feel like an endless battle uphill. But for Nidhi Tuteja-Dua and her mother-in-law Rajni Dua, this problem became the stepping stone to financial independence and entrepreneurial success. Together, they have built a thriving business, ‘Nidhi’s Grandma Secret’, which brings into the mix a potent combination of an ancient age-old family recipe and a natural solution for addressing hair-fall issues by providing natural hair care.

Nidhi fondly remembers her childhood memories where in a cherishing and nourishing ritual, her grandmother applied the secret hair oil while thoroughly massaging Nidhi's head, also known as “Champi”. Lovingly applied to her hair and accompanied by stories from her grandmother, this secret recipe helped her hair grow “long and strong,” Although the ritual faded over time, confined to the sweet memories of Nidhi's mind, the thought of it branded strong, took roots and was often thought about by Nidhi.

In 2020, when Nidhi and her mother-in-law Rajni experienced severe hair fall after contracting COVID-19, she remembered her grandmother's oil. “My daadi would sit with this iron kadhai every week, spending hours stirring the oil, adding 13 ingredients one by one. She used to tell me that I would realize its worth after growing up,” Nidhi recalls.

Driven by the desire to reclaim their healthy hair, Nidhi retrieved the family recipe and asked Rajni if she could help make it. The results were remarkable. Within three months, both women noticed a significant reduction in hair fall, and their hair started to grow back. Inspired by these results, Nidhi and Rajni decided to share this remedy with other women.

Nidhi, who had previously worked as a software engineer, left her job in 2016 to solely focus on raising her son. She had always hoped to return to work, but life had different plans. The success of the hair oil rekindled her entrepreneurial spirit. “I always thought that I would join the office again. I missed my financial freedom and kept thinking of what I could do to reclaim it,” Nidhi says.

In March 2023, Nidhi and Rajni officially launched ‘Nidhi's Grandma Secret’, selling not only the hair oil but also shampoos, conditioners, and scalp scrubs. To begin with, they started small, making just one liter of oil in a kadhai and selling 10 bottles to women in their apartment complex. The response was overwhelming. Nidhi recalls, “We first started distributing the oil to women in our society. To our surprise, they kept coming back for more. In fact, our doorbell used to keep ringing,” Nidhi laughs.

As Nidhi and her mother-in-law Rajni Dua began to realize the potential of their hair oil, Nidhi approached her husband, Rajat Dua, for help. A digital marketing specialist with experience in building multiple brands, Rajat played a crucial role in shaping the brand's online presence. He helped establish their Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) channel, leveraging his expertise to create a strong digital footprint and effectively reach a broader audience. This collaboration was instrumental in transforming their small-scale operation into a thriving business.

As demand grew, so did their production capacity. Orders began to pour in after one of their Instagram reels went viral, leading to over 100 orders in a single day. “Nidhi was overwhelmed and wondered how we would fulfil so many orders. I reassured her that we would be able to do it,” shares Rajni.

The duo quickly scaled their operations, moving from their home kitchen to a manufacturing facility in Panchkula, where they could maintain the handmade nature of the product. Today, their business sells over one lakh bottles of oil, reaching 67,000 homes, and earns a monthly revenue of Rs 60 lakh.

What sets ‘Nidhi's Grandma Secret’ apart from other hair care products is its commitment to being 100 percent natural and homemade. The oil is made using a secret mix of 13 herbs, with coconut oil as the base. “We make the oil in an iron kadhai, add coconut oil, and then each of the ingredients one by one. We cook it for at least two hours, after which we rest it for 8-10 hours. The next morning, we strain it using a cotton cloth and reheat it. It's then cooled, strained, and packed,” explains Nidhi.

Customers like Kamaljeet Arya, who struggled with hair fall due to thyroid issues, have seen tremendous results. “I tried many different products over the years, but nothing really worked. I found out about Nidhi's Grandma Secret through a friend and have been using it for five months now. I have seen a noticeable difference in my hair; my hair fall has greatly reduced. My son, too, uses it and has seen good results,” shares Kamaljeet.

For Nidhi and Rajni, the success of their business goes beyond financial gains; it's about empowerment and financial independence. Through their work, they are helping other women regain confidence by addressing a problem as personal as hair fall. The business also serves as an inspiring example of how traditional knowledge, when combined with modern marketing techniques, can lead to incredible success.

Rajni, who became an entrepreneur in her 60s, reflects on the journey with pride. “I realized that we all have the spirit to work hard and build a business. Age is no bar when it comes to achieving something. You will definitely find your hidden spark. What we've been able to do is almost miraculous,” she smiles.

Nidhi adds, “You don't necessarily have to do a 9-5 job to be financially sound. If I can do it, so can you. All you need is the will; the path will be ready.”

Today, ‘Nidhi's Grandma Secret' continues to grow, with plans to expand their product range and team. The mother-in-law and daughter-in-law duo have shown that with determination, support, and a little bit of grandma's wisdom, anything is possible.

As ‘Nidhi's Grandma Secret’ continues to flourish, the brand is not just a business but a movement towards natural, sustainable hair care. Nidhi and Rajni have been actively engaging with their customers, gathering feedback to refine their products and introducing new offerings like neem combs and herbal hair masks. They are also exploring eco-friendly packaging options to reduce their environmental impact. Additionally, the duo plans to launch a series of workshops aimed at educating women on natural hair care practices. Their goal is to create a community centred around wellness, self-care, and empowerment, further solidifying their brand's unique identity. For more information visit www.grandmaasecret.com

