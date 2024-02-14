monday.com & edForce: Pioneering Work Management & Upskilling Synergy for Enterprises!

Elevate Your Workforce: edForce and monday.com unite for unparalleled learnings!

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 14: In a groundbreaking collaboration spanning continents, monday.com, headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, has entered into a transformative partnership with edForce, a Bengaluru-based frontrunner in workforce upskilling. This strategic alliance marks the convergence of cutting-edge work management and innovative skill development, heralding a new era in collaborative workspaces worldwide.

Ravi Kaklasaria, the visionary Co-founder and CEO of edForce, expresses his enthusiasm, stating, “This partnership with monday.com is a monumental leap forward for edForce. We are dedicated to equipping professionals globally with cutting-edge skills, and this collaboration will revolutionize how teams collaborate and thrive in the modern workplace.”

With 127,000+ customers, over 200 business verticals, and listing on NASDAQ, monday.com is trusted by industry giants such as Coca Cola, Canva, Universal Music Group, Oxy, etc, for its suite of products designed for seamless work experiences. From work management to CRM and product development, monday.com empowers teams to tailor workflows to their unique needs, fostering alignment, efficiency, and productivity.

This collaboration sets the stage for organizations and professionals in India to not only adapt but excel in the collaborative workspaces of the digital future. Much like the groundbreaking partnerships with Amazon and Microsoft that introduced certifications through edForce, the monday.com-edForce alliance marks a transformative journey—a synergy of innovation and learning reaching across industries.

With esteemed partners like monday.com, AWS, Microsoft, CompTIA, Scrum.org, and others, edForce emerges as a transformative force poised to redefine collaborative workspaces. With a trajectory marked by exponential growth, enterprise partnerships, and world-class collaborations, edForce is not just entering the arena; it’s shaping a new frontier with unparalleled vigor and vision.

edForce, a Workforce Upskilling Accelerator, assists enterprises with their learning needs, providing training, onboarding, certifications, learning paths, assessments, labs, and infrastructure. As a knowledge partner to industry leaders such as Infosys, Walmart, Siemens, Sony, Microsoft, and more, edForce delivers high-quality learning experiences in cloud computing, agile methodologies, cybersecurity, project management, and IT service management. For more information, visit https://www.edforce.co.

