Monika Foundation with CCSE & Ashish Legal Foundation Launches Road Safety Drive by Installing 40 Traffic Solutions to Benefit 3Lac Daily Commuters

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], May 28: In a powerful step towards safer streets and more efficient urban commuting, Monika Foundation, the social wing of Monika Alcobev Limited- A leading name in the beverage industry, partnered with the Centre of CSR & Sustainability Excellence (CCSE) to successfully complete the first fold of its CSR Initiative on Road Safety & Awareness. CCSE is the social branch of Innovative Project Management Services Pvt. Ltd., a CSR consulting and audit firm, devoted to social progress and sustainable development.

The first fold of Monika Foundation's CSR initiative was completed on 20th May 2025 in Gurgaon, Haryana with enormous support from the Gurugram Police. The CSR project installed 20 traffic barricades & 20 traffic roundabouts to support over 300,000 daily commuters by streamlining traffic flow and keeping pedestrians safe. These 40 key traffic solutions were installed at prominent Gurugram locations that have a heavy flow of commuters and need better traffic systems. Along with smoother vehicle movement, these upgrades also make public spaces look better overall. The initiative takes a well-rounded and innovative approach to improving the city's commuting system and raising road safety awareness. The second fold of Monika Foundation's CSR project will beautify public spaces, improve the city's green cover, and contribute to environmental sustainability.

Satyapal Yadav, the ACP of Gurugram Police, said, "We welcome this initiative and association with Monika Foundation & CCSE as a contribution to the city's traffic safety and urban development efforts. Public-private partnerships like this are key to building safe cities and aware citizens."

Dr. Soumitro Chakraborty, Chairman of CCSE and CEO of Innovative Project Management Services Pvt. Ltd. (Fiinovation), stated "It's time we build infrastructure aimed at curbing traffic congestion and reinforcing road safety, as quality urban planning is integral to public welfare. CSR can play an instrumental role in reducing traffic accidents and pollution." He also mentioned that Fiinovation CSR Projects are a bridge between corporations and communities, devoted to social progress and community impact.

Manish Rajput the Zonal Head of Monika Alcobev Limited mentioned, "We are grateful to CCSE and the Haryana Traffic Department for their immeasurable support in implementing this crucial CSR initiative. Their collaboration was instrumental in bringing our vision of safer, more efficient roads to life. At Monika Alcobev, we believe that change begins with purposeful partnerships, and this project is a shining example of what we can achieve together for our community."

Loni Bora, Senior Program Manager at CCSE, emphasized, "The strength of this initiative lies in purposeful collaboration and unwavering commitment. By going beyond compliance, we've created practical, sustainable solutions that protect lives and empower communities. This project sets a replicable model for safer streets and smarter urban development, and marks just the beginning of our journey towards building more livable cities."

This CSR initiative supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically: SDG 3 (Good Health & Well-being), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities & Communities), SDG 13 (Climate Action), SDG 15 (Life on Land) & SDG 16 (Peace, Justice & Strong Institutions), reinforcing Monika Foundation's commitment to responsible and sustainable urban development.

Since the installations, targeted areas have seen reduced congestion, improved pedestrian navigation, and enhanced public safety. With the successfully completion of the CSR project's first fold, Monika Foundation and CCSE are planning to expand the initiative across the Delhi-NCR region. Upcoming phases will include tree plantations and green buffers alongside traffic installations to promote environmental sustainability and community engagement. These steps will further align the initiative with global sustainable development goals.

