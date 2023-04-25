Monteria Village to organise 'Utsav Maharashtra', A festival to Experience the Culture and Legacy of Maharashtra

Khalapur (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 (/PNN): Monteria Village to orgse a cultural and literary festival to celebrate Maharashtra Day on April 30th at the property situated in Khalapur, Raigad District, Maharashtra. The festival will see special performances curated by Dr Santosh Borade, a motivational speaker and music therapist, and his team, involving dance and music forms and innovative skits depicting the rich history of Maharashtra. In addition to special performances by the Warkari sect.

"Monteria Village will be fully adorned in Maharashtra's rich culture, folklore and rich history this April 30th. In addition to the regular activities and attractions at Monteria Village, 'Utsav Maharashtra' will soak guests in celebrating Maharashtra's culture and cherishing its great contributions to history. It will be an exponential experience for our guests, especially kids, on the day," says Rahi Vagh, Managing Director, Monteria Resort Pvt. Ltd.

The festival will encompass various activities with key attractions, including folk music and dance performances and a communal procession called 'Dindi Sohala' with bhajans and traditional instruments at play. The folk art and saint literature event during the festival will take the guests into the history lanes with a special enlightening session on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's life and his contributions towards society. The guests will also get to taste authentic Maharashtrian food alongside the regular menu at the village.

"There is a lot planned for the day, from Nashik dhols to lezim performance and folk art. We invite our guests to be part of this great day celebration and take back memories and a bit of Maharashtra and its culture with them," adds Rahi.

The festival is open to all age groups and will run between 9 am to 6 pm on April 30th at the property. The entry fee includes access to all the events and free activities.

Don't miss this chance to experience the culture and legacy of Maharashtra at Monteria Village Festival. We look forward to seeing you there!

FOR BOOKING DETAILS:

WEBSITE: www.monteriavillage.com

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/monteriavillage/

CALL: 1800-532-9040

EMAIL: reservation@monteriavillage.com

MONTERIA VILLAGE is a destination designed to give guests an elevated experience of quintessential village life. Spread across 36 ACRES in Raigad district's Khalapur town; the destination nurtures an ecosystem that plants its guests in the daily life, culture, cuisine, entertainment, art and heritage of an Indian village. Be it a day trip or an overnight stay; every age group will find a path that leads them to their inner child and, in turn, connect to their authentic roots. Monteria Village is part of the prominent hospitality firm Monteria Resort Pvt.Ltd., a top-rated resort located on the outskirts of Mumbai.

