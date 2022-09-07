Monu Patel- An evolution to emerging hope for society’s welfare

Monu Patel

September 7: India is blessed with a young generation in which there are gems like Mr. Monu Patel, who is devoted to the public via his active participation in social work. The public also loves him as they trust in his consistent support in any instant of need.

Well! It’s being told that whenever you work with your hardcore dedication towards society, some negative forces will work behind you to distract you from your primary motive. But Mr. Monu Patel believes that with just a few malfunctioning activities, a social worker should not give up on serving society.

Mr. Monu Patel is the son of MLA Mr. Jalam Singh Patel Ji, who has been consecutively elected twice for the position from Narsinghpur. His father also got the trust of the public during his working period. He always replied to his social interest as the traits of his father from childhood. He has always seen his father struggling with social issues for the public.

He continues with his self- reveal on the social working reason behind as from childhood he has observed his father solving problems of people on a daily basis. The schedule was so inculcated in him that it inspired today also to work for the public with full excitement.

His great self-motivation made him rigid in his aim of solving people’s problems with positive solutions. He is related to the social interest in such a way that all the pressurized eyes can get a speck of hope to get an assured solution from him for their problems.

He is always standing beside the young generation to guide them on the correct path to society’s welfare. Whoever comes across him can’t be left behind without a solution to their problem. He is so down to an earth personality that throws all the credits of his social work as inspiration from the love of the public that he receives.

Mr. Monu loves his public so much that every Tuesday, he and his team are organizing a public hearing in which he solves every case, from family issues to big criminal cases. He solved thousands of problems now directly or indirectly and a lot more in pipelines to make the place better for the public.

Gotegaon’s local self-governing body’s president Mrs. Arti Satish Patel, reveals that Mr.Monu Patel has helped needy people during Corona and after that also to live a normal life despite of worst situations of a pandemic. She told that he imitated his father’s way of helping society by providing foodstuff, financial support, and other help as per the need.

This is the reason he has an emerging trend of inspiration for the young generation today. He listens and then makes ready both the parties to get compromised very happily as per their respect, who are in the scene. People who visited him for help never returned empty hands as he devoted himself to the social well fare of the society of his country, India.

