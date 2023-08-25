Morari Bapu celebrates success of Chandrayaan 3 from Talgajarda

Mahuva (Gujarat) [India], August 25: The much anticipated moment of the Vikram Lander on the moon’s surface unfolded on Wednesday evening, eliciting jubilation from noted spiritual leader and Ramcharitmanas exponent Morari Bapu, who had fervently prayed for the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Morari Bapu, who is taking part in the Tulsi Janmotsav at Kailash Gurukul in Mahuva, said “In the midst of our Tulsi Jayanti celebrations, we witnessed a momentous event as the Vikram Lander gently descended upon the lunar surface, filling our hearts with pride. Exactly 400 years ago, the earth had witnessed the birth of the moon in the form of Tulsidas ji, and today, on the occasion of Tulsi Jayanti, Chandrayaan has embraced the moon.”

Morari Bapu also said that he was confident about the success of the mission as the whole country, including sadhus and saints, was fervently praying for it.

“I extend my most sincere congratulations to ISRO scientists, to 140 crore Indians, and to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under whose leadership we have achieved this historic milestone,” he said, offering prayers at the feet of Lord Hanuman for Chandrayaan-3 mission’s success.

Chants of Jai Siya Ram, Vande Mataram, Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Jai Hind, and Jai Bharat reverberated through the air as Morari Bapu led the audience in the celebrations.

Earlier in the day, the noted spiritual leader prayed for the soft landing of the Vikram Lander and the successful completion of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

The successful landing of the Vikram Lander on the moon’s surface marks a momentous milestone for India in space exploration. India is the first to land on the lunar south pole. The mission’s success means India joins a small and exclusive club of countries that have managed to soft-land on the Moon. The other members of the club are the US, the Soviet Union, and China.

