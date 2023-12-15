Morari Bapu extends humanitarian assistance of Rs. 25 lakh for war-torn Israel & Palestine

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 15: As the whole world knows, Israel and Palestine have been in a state of war for some time now. The hostilities have resulted in the loss of human lives on a very large scale. Hundreds of innocent people, including scores of children, have become the victims of the war. Thousands have lost their homes. Even access to basic necessities and medical treatment has become difficult.

Noted spiritual leader and Ramcharitmanas exponent Morari Bapu is distressed by the situation in Palestine and Israel due to the ongoing conflict. Irrespective of the cause of the raging conflict, the loss of innocent lives is heartbreaking for any sensitive human being. Morari Bapu has extended assistance of Rs. 25 lakh to the Red Crescent Organisation in Israel and Palestine on humanitarian grounds.

The amount will be delivered to Red Crescent by UK-based Lord Dolarbhai Popat and Pawan Popat. The amount will be distributed to supply essential medicines and basic necessities on a humanitarian basis between the two countries. Megan David Adom and its team of volunteers are supporting the noble initiative.

Morari Bapu has offered prayers at the feet of Lord Hanuman to end the conflict between the two sides and to establish peace.

