Morari Bapu inaugurates “Rekhta Gujarati” event in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] March 21: The launch of Rekhta Foundation's Gujarati literature initiative “Rekhta Gujarati” at the hands of noted spiritual leader and Ramcharitmanas exponent Morari Bapu gave audiences in Ahmedabad another opportunity to listen to him from close quarters.

Morari Bapu captivated the audience with his recollections of past experiences and recitations of poems by eminent Gujarati poets. His happiness was palpable amidst the large gathering, reflecting the enduring interest in Gujarati language and literature among the younger generation. Alongside anecdotes from his Ram Kathas, Morari Bapu mesmerised the participants with a selection of poems from diverse linguistic traditions, including Hindi, Gujarati, and Urdu, underscoring the universal appeal of literature.

In his reflections on the poet Gani Saheb, Morari Bapu said, “Jo hriday ni aag vadhi gani, to khud ishwarej krupa kari, jo koi shwaas bandh kari gayu, ke pavan na jaay aganni sthiti (If the fire of the heart grows, then God Himself has graced, if one stops breathing, the state of the fire does not go away)”.

Recalling Gani Saheb's small physical stature, Morari Bapu emphasised the poet's ability to unite and inspire through his original compositions. He also recalled that Gani Saheb used to stay in Talgajarda. He said that many compassionate figures have enriched Gujarati literature over the years.

In his address, Morari Bapu also shared other little-known anecdotes from the lives of noted poets and brought the audience closer to the essence of Gujarati language and literature.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, Sanjiv Saraf, Founder of Rekhta Foundation, noted actor Paresh Rawal, and renowned Gujarati litterateur Raghuveer Chaudhari were among the dignitaries who graced the occasion. Folk singer Osman Mir captivated the audience with his renditions, while poet and playwright Raeesh Maniar anchored the event.

In his address, Mr Mehta shared some anecdotes from Morari Bapu's life and lauded him for his devotion to the cause of spreading the teachings of Lord Ram. Morari Bapu invited Rekhta Gujarati, Raghuveer Chaudhari and other esteemed guests to host an event aimed at the youth at his ashram at Talgajarda.

