Morari Bapu names Ram Katha in Delhi “Manas Bharat”

New Delhi (India), September 21: With the grand celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the heart of the nation, New Delhi was palpable as Morari Bapu commenced the Ram Katha, “Manas Bharat,” at the iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, located at India Gate, New Delhi. This choice of the name “Manas Bharat” also signifies the recent adoption of the term “Bharat” instead of “India,” as observed even at the G20 summit. The event was graced by the presence of Mr. Vijay Goel, Former BJP Delhi President, Guru Sharnanand ji, Acharya Lokesh Muni and Yog Guru Swami Ram Dev ji.

The Katha, named “Manas Bharat,” carries a profound message, emphasizing the significance of Sanatan Dharma. Morari Bapu eloquently quoted Shri Krishna, who affirmed that Dharma is Amrut (immortal), and Sanatan Dharma embodies the essence of pure Amrut. He further highlighted that there is no need to prefix the word “pure” before Dharma, as Sanatan Dharma embodies its purest form.

In his discourse, Morari Bapu also lauded the success of India’s Prime Minister at the G20 summit and extended his warm wishes to the Honorable Prime Minister on his birthday. He appreciated and gave Sadhuvad to the Prime Minister’s resolute stance against those who criticize Sanatan Dharma, emphasizing the importance of preserving and promoting the spiritual and cultural heritage of the nation.

The Ram Katha promises to be a spiritual journey of immense depth and insight, providing attendees with the opportunity to delve into the timeless wisdom of the Ramayana and the eternal values of Sanatan Dharma.

Morari Bapu, the esteemed spiritual luminary renowned for his profound knowledge of the Ramayana and his ability to impart its timeless wisdom, is currently captivating audiences at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate, New Delhi. This series not only marks India’s 75th Independence but also celebrates the country’s rich cultural heritage, bringing together people from all walks of life to embrace the spiritual teachings and values of Santan Dharma.

Morari Bapu, the revered spiritual leader and orator, will guide attendees through the timeless epic of Ramayana during this enlightening discourse. The first day of the event, September 16th, saw the inaugural session followed by daily sessions starting from 10:00 AM onwards, beginning September 17th.

The “Manas Bharat” Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Ram Katha series has already left an indelible mark on audiences in Tripura and Gujarat, and the New Delhi event promises to be no different. Morari Bapu’s eloquent narration, coupled with his profound insights into the Ramayana, has the power to transform lives and bring about a deeper understanding of our cultural heritage

This event, in conjunction with India’s 75th Independence celebration, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, marks a significant milestone in the country’s history, embodying the spirit of unity and cultural richness that defines the nation.

This spiritual gathering at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium is open to all seekers of wisdom and spiritual enlightenment. Attendees will have the privilege of experiencing Morari Bapu’s teachings in person, forging a deeper connection to their inner selves and to the divine.

For those unable to attend in person, the Katha proceedings will be live-streamed, ensuring that Morari Bapu’s divine teachings reach every corner of the nation and beyond, fostering unity, patriotism, and a profound spiritual awakening.

