Morari Bapu unveils “Tribhuvana Sutras for the Tribhuvana” on Guru Purnima

New Delhi (India), July 7:Renowned saint of India, Morari Bapu, unveiled a short, crisp, and handy compilation called ‘Tribhuvana Sutras for the Tribhuvana’ on the occasion of Guru Purnima. The launch was even more special as the book is named after Bapu’s guru and grandfather, Tribhuvana.

The word ‘Tribhuvana’ (t-r-ih-bh-uv-v-uh-n) in Sanskrit signifies the three regions of the universe – heaven, earth, and the nether world. Sutras are a collection of doctrines relating to different aspects of life.

This collection has been brought forth by the famous Ramayana exponent as wise words of advice on how to face tribulations. It also contains narratives on some gems of Hinduism which were recited during the peak period of the Covid pandemic.

For Morari Bapu, the book captures his grandfather’s thoughts and is thus “Tribhuvana Sutras”. Because these are universal and apply till infinity, they are “for the Tribhuvana”.

What adds to their magnificence is that these were narrated under the cool shade of the ‘Tribhuvana Vata’, the Banyan tree under which Morari Bapu started his journey of ‘Ram Katha’ and from where it reached all corners of the world.

Essentially, ‘Tribhuvana Sutras for the Tribhuvana’ captures the profound conversations held by Morari Bapu during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Seated under the sacred banyan tree in his village called Talgajarda in Gujarat, he reached millions globally through video, delving into Indian mythology and spirituality.

Bapu’s daily discourses during the Lockdown, known as ‘Hari Katha,’ touched subjects that are based on Sutras (meaningful extracts), offering enduring potency and meaning to our lives. The book transcribes these dialogues into evocative summaries, capturing the essence of each day’s theme and message. It serves as a source of inspiration and guidance, offering a pathway to learning, healing and introspection.

‘Tribhuvana Sutras for the Tribhuvana’ has also been listed for the World Book Fair to be held in New Delhi in February 2024.

It is available for purchase on Amazon: https://www.amazon.in/dp/9357415858?ref=myi_title_dp

