More than 1.5 lakh people from across world attended World Meditation Day online event hosted by RoundGlass Living

RoundGlass Living, a wellbeing app by RoundGlass, celebrated World Meditation Day with a 12-hour live event held recently. About 1,57,000 people from across the world came together to meditate, learn about wellbeing and participate in live conversations with leading wellness teachers and experts from around the globe (United States, India, Australia, Canada, and United Kingdom) on one platform. Throughout the day, RoundGlass Living hosted with wellness experts and teachers who shared their collective wisdom and knowledge on how to reduce stress and anxiety, nurture relationships, manage difficult emotions, develop healthy habits, and find one's purpose. The sessions were hosted by Prakriti Poddar, Global Head Mental Health and Wellbeing, RoundGlass. Speaking about the event, Sunny (Gurpreet) Singh, Founder, RoundGlass, said, "Our intention behind organizing this event was to inspire people to meditate for their overall wellbeing as well as to educate them about the healing and transformative powers of meditation. Taking time out for meditation and mindfulness every day helps in reducing stress, achieving better work-life balance, and improving sleep. And we feel a deep sense of accomplishment after achieving such a significant level of knowledge sharing through this event." Bestselling author and creator of Functional Life Coaching, Mastin Kipp, discussed how understanding and accepting trauma can lead to a deeper meditative practice. Kipp talked about "making trauma your superpower" and how it can help people in "asking for help in beautiful ways." Wellness experts and husband and wife Dr Amy and Dr Kwabena Blankson, shared the secrets to a happy relationship. Dr Amy, the CEO of the Digital Wellness Institute and bestselling author of The Future of Happiness, said that for a relationship to work partners need to "find a path to happiness together" instead of only focussing on how to be happy.

In an invigorating session on how to "Make Self-Awareness Your Superpower", Michelle Maldonando, a former corporate attorney turned mindfulness teacher, emphasized the importance of "loving our own selves and taking better care of ourselves" in order to live with greater joy and health. Maddie Richardson, a TikTok influencer and recognized science teacher in the US, brings tools of mindfulness to the classroom to help children relieve stress and anxiety. Richardson in a talk with Poddar, spoke about her experience of teaching mindfulness to students. "It helps them reset and give control of their environment back to them." RoundGlass Living teachers Nithya Shanti, Jay Vidyarthi, Almeiri Santos and Leah Cullis, wellness/meditation experts Nico DiMattina, Johnson Chong and Sura Kim also shared beautiful and inspiring stories of personal transformation through meditation and mindfulness. The event was produced by Mashawn Nix, Lead, Creative Studio, RoundGlass, and a multiple Emmy-winning producer.

