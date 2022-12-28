Moscow and Mumbai to exchange experience in developing smart urban solutions

In a presentation to Indian counterparts at the session of 'Business Dialogue: Regional Cooperation as a Driver of Economic Development' in Mumbai, Moscow authorities shared their experience in developing smart infrastructure solutions, housing and public utilities, transport and the ecological systems.

The Indian government is focused on developing infrastructure and transforming urban spaces. Among other things, this includes constructing new subway lines and international airports and developing additional industrial corridors.

One of top priorities for Mumbai authorities is the implementation of India's National Smart Cities Mission. The Program was launched in 2015 to create and modernise sustainable cities comfortable for citizens to live in.

The authorities of Moscow believe that cooperation in urban planning, transport and social environment development will open up new opportunities for Russian-Indian partnership in implementing major urban infrastructure projects. There are good prospects for participation of Russian companies in many areas, including railroad and subway construction. Moreover, Moscow is capable of supporting India's National Smart Cities Mission with its profound experience in implementing similar projects by providing Indian builders with an opportunity to participate in Moscow's engineering projects.

The participants of the discussion included Alexei Surovtsev, the Consul General of Russia in Mumbai Alexei Surovtsev, the President of the Indian Chamber of International Business Manpreet Singh Nagi, the representatives of the Department of Foreign Economic and International Relations (DEEIR) of Moscow, the Trade Mission of Russia in Mumbai, the Russian Export Center and the Skolkovo Innovation Center.

The event program also comprises B2B meetings and roundtables to present more details on the potential of the SME sector.

"This is not our first visit to India, but it is right now that we are ready to increase our production volume several-fold and offer our products to the Indian market. I would like to emphasise the genuine interest of Indian business in our products. We are well prepared to enter the mass-market and local e-commerce platforms, and we believe that the Indian market should be a priority for us in the coming years," said Nikita Semenov, the Vice President of the Topol Group.

This event falls within the business mission of the Department for External Economic and International Relations (DEEIR) of Moscow to New Delhi and Mumbai on December 10-17. Fifteen companies are taking part in the mission. They comprise developers of IT solutions, payment systems, advanced telecommunications equipment and urban smart solutions, as well as manufacturers of vaccines, state-of-the-art technologies in the automotive industry, electric cars and additive components.

