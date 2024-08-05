MoSPI launches e-Sankhyiki portal to revolutionize data management and sharing

New Delhi [India], August 5 : The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has made a stride in the realm of data management with the launch of the e-Sankhyiki portal on June 29.

According to a press release, this initiative aims to establish a comprehensive data management and sharing system, significantly enhancing the ease of dissemination of official statistics in India.

The e-Sankhyiki portal is designed with two key modules- the Data Catalogue and Macro Indicators. The Data Catalogue Module offers a detailed listing of the major data assets of the Ministry, providing users with the ability to search and download data effortlessly.

Meanwhile, the Macro Indicators module provides time series data of macroeconomic indicators of four key products of the Ministry. This module is equipped with features for filtering and visualizing data, along with metadata to aid in comprehensive data analysis.

A critical aspect of the e-Sankhyiki portal is its robust data safety measures. The Ministry has undertaken several steps to ensure the security and integrity of the data stored and disseminated through the portal.

Over the last three years, these measures have included storing data in the cloud facility of the National Informatics Centre (NIC), conducting security audits of applications, implementing Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) for domains, and performing Vulnerability Assessments. Additionally, the Ministry has adhered to guidelines issued by agencies such as NIC and the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In).

CERT-In, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), plays a pivotal role in bolstering cyber and information security for the e-Sankhyiki portal.

It undertakes various activities including issuing advisories and guidelines, conducting sensitization programs, training workshops, and operating platforms like the Cyber Threat Exchange and Cyber Swachhta Kendra. Moreover, CERT-In has formulated a Cyber Crisis Management Plan, set up the National Cyber Coordination Centre (NCCC), and empanelled security auditing organizations to ensure the highest standards of data safety.

The launch of the e-Sankhyiki portal was highlighted in a written reply by Rao Inderjit Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture, in the Rajya Sabha today.

