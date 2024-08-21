Most Awaited Song ‘Meri Duniya Ram Tum Ho’ Released with a Grand Launch at Mall of Awadh

New Delhi [India], August 14: The much-anticipated song “Meri Duniya Ram Tum Ho” has finally made its debut, creating waves across the music industry. The grand launch event took place on the 8th of August, 2024, at Dishoom Cinema in the Mall of Awadh, where the song was unveiled on the official YouTube channel of Melodious Records.

Beautifully sung by Bidipta Chakraborty, the Indian Idol fame, “Meri Duniya Ram Tum Ho” tells the untold story of Harshvardhan Patel, also known as Ayodhyawale, bringing a unique and heartfelt narrative to the audience.

The production team, led by Line Producer Prafulla Sahu, ensured that every detail was meticulously handled, contributing to the project’s overall success. The music is directed by Aviraj Tiwari (Melodious Records) , with lyrics by Sumit Chaudhary & Adarsh Dubey that capture the essence of the song's spiritual and emotional depth. The skillful keyboard work of Raghuvar Das enhances the soulful melody, adding depth and emotion to the song’s composition. The video, crafted by Nikhil Yadav, complements the melody and lyrics, creating a visual treat for the viewers.

The launch event was attended by prominent influencers from the entertainment industry, making it a memorable evening. The entire PR activities for the song were meticulously managed by Readers Fusion, a name that's rapidly becoming synonymous with successful artist promotions. If you're a growing artist looking to explore a wide array of opportunities, reaching out to Readers Fusion could be a game-changer for your career.

The song's release marks a significant moment for the artists involved, especially for Harshvardhan Patel (Ayodhyawale), whose story is central to the song. The collaboration between these talented individuals has resulted in a song that is not only melodious but also deeply touching.

Fans and music lovers can now listen to “Meri Duniya Ram Tum Ho” on the Melodious Records YouTube channel, where the song is expected to garner widespread acclaim for its exceptional composition, heartfelt lyrics, and moving performance.

Don't miss out on this extraordinary musical experience, which promises to leave a lasting impact on listeners’ heart.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor