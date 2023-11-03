Most Demanding ERP AND POS Supporting 20,000+ Retail and Wholesale Businesses in India

Based in Bhopal, Despite of having his father’s renowned business, Sohil Bansal started from scratch. He started with the focus to solve IT needs for any business by providing software solutions and services.

Sohil has a detailed knowledge about retail family business and he has deep knowledge about the challenges faced by retailers. After realizing the potential of the retail industry, he conceptualized ER4U, which is complete Retail Management Solution for Retailers and Wholesalers.

ER4U is truly helping the retailers to increase their sales, centralize their inventory and making the same available on all of their stores and e-commerce channels. Launched in Sep 2008, ER4U has so far served more than 20,000+ retailers across the globe.

ER4U is a complete all in one ERP Solution for Retailers & Wholesalers.

It includes Inventory Management, Billing,Barcoding, e-Commerce, CRM, Accounting, SMS integration, etc. also know as the best billing software

The Solution let users to manage their stock along with barcoding. Image Taking and Stock Verification features are also embedded. UI & UX of the solution is such, anyone who can use Facebook, can easily use the software too.

The Indian retail market (90 percent) today battles with challenges of managing inventory, competing with e-commerce stores and clearing existing stock. As if this were less painful, there are local and national competitors to further cut their business. A large number of startups would think of luring these retailers onto already crowded e-commerce platforms where these retailers would die in oblivion since they don’t know the tricks of the trade. Very few startups would truly worry about the daily management and inventory challenges the retailers face. Easy Retail For You (ER4U) is a latter category startup that is enabling retailers to manage their store sales (including inventory, purchase, sales, HRM, CRM, accounts) and e-commerce channel sales in a simple to use software.

Revolutionizing the retail industry, Er4U emerges as a comprehensive retail management software, redefining how businesses handle their day-to-day operations. This innovative solution offers a suite of features including advanced analytics, inventory management, CRM, and an integrated POS system, all designed to enhance efficiency and streamline processes. With its cloud-based platform, Er4U ensures accessibility and security, making it a versatile choice for various retail sectors, from apparel to electronics and online stores.

Er4U stands out with its user-centric design and GST-centric operations, tailored for the Indian market. It simplifies complex tax calculations and offers robust support for sales, inventory, and customer relationship management. The software’s adaptability and continuous updates keep it aligned with the evolving retail landscape, making it an essential tool for retailers seeking to optimize their operations and drive business success in today’s competitive environment.

Website: https://www.er4u.in/GST-Billing-Software.php

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor