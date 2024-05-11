BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11: Coming together on the Travel + Leisure cover for the first time, the incredible Bubbly Dhupia, along with her equally brilliant daughter Neha Dhupia, celebrate motherhood, discuss their fond memories together, and above all what it means to be a mother like no other. Looking beautiful and feeling confident as they grace the cover, the mother-daughter duo model the latest styles from M&S effortlessly.

Neha donned a Printed Bardot Dress while her mother Bubbly, was dressed in a Linen Blouse and a Slim Fit Trouser for the cover.

Neha Dhupia commented, "Collaborating with Mom has been an emotional experience but we had a lot of fun trying so many gorgeous styles from M&S."

Neha Dhupia Wearing:

Blue lyocell shirt [T41/1372V]

Denims Bottom (T57/7272K)

Bubbly Dhupia Wearing:

Denim Dress (T53/3753U)

Linen shirt (T25/2445M)

