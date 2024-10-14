Motion poster of 'Oye Bhootni Ke' featuring Mimoh Chakraborty creates a storm, film to release of 25 December 2024

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 14: It all began with Stree 2 and then followed by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 that the horror comedy genre of cinema has been considered a very safe genre in Bollywood industry. While the trailer of Kartik Aryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has created a stir, it is Mimoh Chakraborty's Oye Bhootni Ke that has evoked unprecedented among the audiences across the OTT platforms.

Promising comedy and horror during this Christmas on 25 December, the motion poster of 'Oye Bhootni Ke' depicts a mansion in an eerie atmosphere and within seconds it evokes an hair raising feeling, raising the scare quotient along with the mystery surrounded around it.

Winner of the most prestigious award Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Mithun Chakraborty's son is all set to carve a niche for himself with playing the leading hero of this film.

The title of this film 'Oye Bhootni Ke' conveys fear blended with comedy, and it is well accepted by the youth. Produced under the banner of Vision Motion FFilms by Jaspal Singh P. Ghunia, Rajesh Shakya, Praveen Babbar Suryavanshi and Nitin U. Tiwari this horror comedy is directed by by Ajay Kailash Yadav who is well known for his film 'Cinema Zindabad' which had actors like Mukesh Bhatt, Rajpal Yadav, Ranjit Bedi and Pankaj Berry.

While Mimoh Chakraborty lead the cast of the film 'Oye Bhootni Ke', it also has Rohit Suryavanshi, Aditya Kumar, Amit Sinha, Nikita Sharma, Diana Khan, Jitendra Yadav, Jeet Raidutt,Pinal babu,and Aryavart Mishra in pivotal roles. Among the credits, Naren A. Gedia is the Director of Photography, edited by Ashfaq Makrani, Asif Chandwani is the music director and the lyricist is Nitin Raikwar. The background score is credited to Pinaki Roy, and Raju Ray is the choreographer PR by Dinesh yadav.

