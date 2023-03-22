moto g32, India's most affordable smartphone with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, goes on sale today from 12pm on Flipkart

New Delhi [India], March 22 (/BusinessWire India): Motorola today announced the sale of moto g32's all-new 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, starting 12 noon on Flipkart. As India's most affordable 8GB RAM + 128GB storage smartphone, it is high on performance and extends a seamless experience, all while keeping the device cool, credit to its Snapdragon® 680 Octa-core processor. With a super smooth 90Hz FHD+ 6.5" FHD display, with a modern center punch hole, found rarely in this range today, the device allows clearer and sharper views and transitions. Along with this brilliant display, the moto g32 features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos® enabling the user to immerse in fuller sound, better clarity, and improved bass on every beat. The smartphone also comes along with a virtual 2GB RAM, making it a 10GB RAM, fulfilling all your needs.

With India's most affordable 8GB RAM + 128GB storage smartphone, moto g32, roam around worry-free as that comes packed with a massive 5000mAh battery, the lightest phone ever with a 33W Turbopower™ charger, so you don't have to give your battery life a second thought.

The moto g32 features renewed and premium-looking camera modules with 50 MP quad function camera system and 16MP selfie camera which gives you super clear shots in any light, and an 8MP ultra-wide and depth camera - rarely seen in this range, with 118o ultra-wide-angle lens that fits 4x more in the frame compared to a standard 78o lens. The smartphone boasts a stunning, premium design, weighing just 184gm, with acrylic glass (PMMA) body.

The new moto g32 packed with 128GB of built-in storage, is expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card, so one can enjoy ample space for their photos, games, movies, apps, and songs.

Additionally, the addictive moto gestures like fast torch, flip for DND, and three finger screenshot, enhance the user experience. The smartphone also comes business grade security ThinkShield®, and along with the above-mentioned superlative features, the device also offers an IP 52 water-repellent design, a side-mounted fingerprint reader to unlock your smartphone faster, 2x2 MIMO, dual-band wi-fi, FM radio, dual-noise cancellation and more.

Availability and Pricing

Available in two stunning color variants - Midnight Blue, and Lucent White, the new moto g32 with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage will go on sale starting 12 noon, today, 22nd March 2023, on Flipkart and Motorola.in.

Price - Rs 11,999

To know more about the product visit: https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-g32-mineral-grey-128-gb/p/itm6061450cb40ac?pid=MOBGM2EHJUTMXMFV

Annexure - Detailed Specifications

Legal and Disclaimers

[General]

Certain features, functionality and product specifications may be network dependent and subject to additional terms, conditions, and charges. All are subject to change without notice. MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. (c)2022 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.

[Trademarks statement]

If Qualcomm trademark attribution statement is needed:

Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

If Dolby trademark attribution statement is needed:

Manufactured under license from Dolby Laboratories. Dolby, Dolby Atmos, and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

1[Built-in storage]

Available user storage is less due to many factors, including operating system, software and functions utilizing part of this capacity; may change with software updates.

2[MicroSD Card]

Supports up to 1T microSD card, microSD cards sold separately. Content with DRM restrictions may not be able to be moved to the card.

3[Dual speakers]

Based on internal testing comparing the Sound Pressure Level of moto 32 against moto g31.

4[Battery and charger] Battery life

All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

Charger

Battery must be substantially depleted; charging rate slows as charging progresses. All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

Use cases

Battery life claims are approximate and based on optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

5[Wide angle lens]

Compared to the measured area of a standard 78° (FOV) camera in the same aspect ratio.

6[Water Repellent]

The water-repellent design creates a barrier to help protect against moderate exposure to water such as accidental spills, splashes or light rain. Not designed to be submersed in water, or exposed to pressurized water, or other liquids; may diminish over time. Not waterproof.

7[Auto smile capture]

Auto smile capture can recognize up to 5 faces/people in the same frame.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/BusinessWire India)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor