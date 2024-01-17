Moto g34 5G- the Segment's Fastest* 5G Phone Goes on Sale at Just Rs. 9,999# on Flipkart, Motorola.in and Leading Retail Stores

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], January 17: Motorola, India's best## 5G smartphone brand, recently added moto g34 5G, the segment's fastest* 5G performance, to its affordable g series franchise. The moto g34 5G goes on sale today, 12 PM onwards, on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores across India, at an incredible offer price of just Rs. 9,999#.

This smartphone disrupts the market with the segment's fastest* 5G performance powered by a Snapdragon® 695 5G octa-core processor coupled with the segment's highest - 13 5G bands, VoNR support, and up to 4 carrier aggregation. Additionally, the moto g34 5G boasts a premium, Vegan Leather Finish as well as a 3D Acrylic glass (PMMA) finish, while being one of the thinnest and the lightest devices in the segment. The smartphone also comes with various segment-leading features like the latest Android™ 14, 50MP camera system with Image Auto Enhance feature, Stereo speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos®, a 120Hz 6.5" display, plus a host of differentiated software features such as moto secure, family spaces, moto unplugged, moto connect and Ready for PC^ that make it the best* 5G smartphone in its segment.

The moto g34 5G provides users with enhanced performance through two RAM variants and ample storage, with in-built 4GB or 8GB LPDDR4X RAM expandable up to 16GB with RAM boost. Its massive 128GB UFS 2.2 Storage is expandable up to 1TB with microSD card. The moto g34 5G also comes with advanced 5G technology such as support for 13 5G Bands, VoNR, and up to 4 carrier aggregation making it the segment's best* 5G performer.

In terms of design, the smartphone stands out with its super-premium vegan leather finish in ocean green colour, as well as the 3D acrylic glass finish available in Ice blue and charcoal black colours. The smartphone measures just 7.98 mm in thickness and 179 gm in weight. Furthermore, the moto g34 5G also comes with a water repellant IP52 rating, ensuring it stays safe from spills and splashes.

The moto g34 5G boasts an advanced 50 MP main camera equipped with Quad Pixel technology and also comes with the innovative Image Auto Enhance feature that provides consumers the option to capture pictures in natural or enhanced/boosted colours. The 16 MP front camera on the moto g34 5G is one of the highest-resolution cameras in its segment.

The latest Android 14 software further adds to the high performance of the phone with personalized features, enhanced security, and health connectivity. The smartphone also comes with additional features like Moto Secure 3.0, Family Space for kids, Moto Connect, and Ready For PC (available in 8GB variant only).

In addition, the moto g34 5G features a 6.5-inch display with a dynamic 120 Hz refresh rate that automatically adjusts the type of content displayed on the screen. With a low latency 240Hz touch rate, users can experience far more responsiveness than a standard display. This immersive viewing experience is further enhanced by two large Stereo speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos® delivering multidimensional sound and studio-quality audio. The moto g34 5G's massive 5000 mAh battery charges swiftly with the TurboPower™ 20W charger, providing hours of power in minutes.

Availability:

moto g34 5G will be available in three beautiful colours: Ocean Green, Ice Blue, and Charcoal Black, featuring the limited-edition premium vegan leather design in ocean green colour and 3D Acrylic glass (PMMA) finish in Ice Blue and Charcoal black and will go on sale on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores starting today i.e 17th January 2024, 12PM onwards.

Launch Price:

4GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs. 10,999

8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs. 11,999

Affordability Offers~:

Additional Rs. 1,000 on exchange.

Effective Price with offer:

4GB + 128GB: Rs. 9,999

8GB + 128GB: Rs. 10,999

To know more about the product visit:

https://www.flipkart.com/moto-g34-5g/p/itm38a4f74f43133?pid=MOBGUFK49KDBZUMC

Operator Offers:

Total Benefits worth Rs. 4,500 from Reliance Jio (Applicable on pre-paid plan of: Rs. 399)

- Cashback worth Rs. 2000

- Partner coupons worth Rs. 2500

To know more about the offer: https://www.jio.com/en-in/jio-motorola-fogo-5g-offer-2023

Disclaimers:

*Within the Motorola 5G smartphone portfolio in India

# Including exchange offer

~ Available in select channels

^ Moto connect and Ready for is only available in the 8GB variant

## As per Techarc Best 5G smartphone report 2023

** With RAM Boost feature. Up to 8GB of Virtual RAM

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor