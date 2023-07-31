MotoGP Bharat City Tour reaches Ahmedabad; 500 plus bikers join to celebrate their passion for biking

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 31: The vibrant city of Ahmedabad witnessed high octane biking spectacle as the Moto GP Bharat’s multi “City Tour” made its way to the iconic Indian Institute of Management (IIM) campus on Sunday, where close to 500 riders had congregated to celebrate their biking passion as well as welcome the City Tour of MotoGP, which will take place in India for the first time from September 22-24,2023.

While the bikers rode through various points in the City to celebrate the momentous bike ride, thrilling motorbike action and music performance by the popular IIM band inside the campus added extra entertainment to the event. The packed campus crowd was enthralled by the freewheeling stunts of the expert bikers as they showcased gravity-defying manoeuvres.

“We are thrilled to bring MotoGP Bharat’s multi-city tour to Ahmedabad. This city has witnessed several iconic sports events in the past, and we are really excited to be at the IIM Campus- always a hub for a passionate and thriving sporting community. While the ride witnessed the excitement and remarkable energy of the biking community gathered here; Fresh Face and Motofluencer contest was undertaken as part of the City Tour to choose lucky contest winners who will watch the Indian edition of the race LIVE at Buddh International Circuit and Host State of Uttar Pradesh,” said Sushant Srivastava, Managing Director and Head of City Tours, FairStreet Sport, the Indian promoters of MotoGP™.

While the event propagated the MotoGP Bharat’s race philosophy of “Roads are for riding” and “Tracks are for racing” and encouraged young and aspirational riders to become aware of this global IP. The objective of the city ride was also to forge a strong sense of camaraderie with the biking fraternity of Ahmedabad city and across the state.

MotoGP Bharat’s quest to celebrate and promote female riders from across the country also resonated with the women during interactions at the event,

The spectators were fully engaged to become contest winners of the Fresh Face and Motofluencer contest organized at the event. Red Bull fuelled the excitement as the official energy drink partner for the event

Host State, Uttar Pradesh, will welcome the bike enthusiasts from Ahmedabad and other cities as the caravan will proceed across the country before culminating in Delhi on the race weekend in September, from where participants will ride to the iconic Buddh International Circuit for the race that takes place from September 22-24,2023.

About MotoGP™ Bharat:

MotoGP™ Bharat is India’s first-ever MotoGP™ race and will be organised by FairStreet Sports, in collaboration with Dorna Sports, at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida from September 22-24. The historic MotoGP™ Bharat will be the 13th race of the ongoing MotoGP™ 2023 season. The event will provide Indian fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the roar of 1000cc beasts screaming through the circuit at 350 km/h as it will also feature some of the greatest names from the sport, including Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati, Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team, Marco Bezzecchi of Mooney, Brad Binder and Jack Miller of Red Bull KTM, Jorge Martin of Prima among others. MotoGP™ Bharat fans and race enthusiasts can book their tickets at https://in.bookmyshow.com.

About Dorna Sports:

Founded in 1988, Dorna Sports became the organiser of the Championship now known as the FIM World Championship Grand Prix (MotoGP™) in 1991 and has been the exclusive commercial and television rights holder since then. Based in Madrid, Spain, with premises in Barcelona and a subsidiary in Rome, the Group is a leader in sports management, marketing and media and has seen continued growth over the years, expanding its focus from solely MotoGP™ to include other leading motorcycle racing championships across the globe.

About FairStreet Sports:

FairStreet Sports, a dynamic motorsports event company, is set to rev up the enthusiasm for the sport in India. Guided by seasoned professionals with deep-rooted expertise in sports management and motorsports, they are on the cusp of history, organizing India’s first-ever MotoGP™ event in September 2023 – the MotoGP™ Bharat. Driven by a commitment to infuse the country with the exhilarating spirit of motorsports, FairStreet Sports stands at the forefront of transforming motorsports into a mainstream spectacle in India.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor