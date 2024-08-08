motorola edge 50: Ultra Slim Design Featuring Latest Military Standards MIL-STD-810H for Durability Goes on Sale at an Effective Price of 25,999*

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], August 8: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and innovation recently launched the motorola edge 50 in India. The motorola edge 50 is the latest addition to Motorola's premium category of edge smartphones and it comes with numerous disruptive features such as an MIL- 810H military grade durability and IP68 underwater protection making it the world's slimmest IP68 MIL-810H miliary graded certified durable smartphone. It features the segment's best moto ai powered camera with Sony sensor LYTIA 700C and also boasts a 6.7" 1.5K Super HD+, HDR 10+ pOLED curved display along with various other premium features. The smartphone 50 is available in a single 8GB+256GB variant and goes on sale at an effective price of just 25,999* on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores across India, starting today.

The motorola edge 50 gives a comfortable in hand feel with symmetrical curves in every element of its design. The design of the motorola edge 50 is as durable as it is elegant offering never before seen standards of durability . Additionally, the edge 50 boasts latest military standards MIL-STD-810H for durability, which implies that the smartphone has passed 16 rigorous tests for durability and extreme environmental conditions. Even the display is protected against cracks and scratches with Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5, so users never have to worry about accidental damage to the phone.

The motorola edge 50 features the pro level Sony - LYTIA™ 700C Camera sensor with incredible AI features powered by moto ai and google photos AI. The 50MP main camera uses the Sony - LYTIA™ 700C sensor for ultrafast capture. Users get true-to-life images with moto ai which works in the background, instantly analyzing the photo and blending exposures. Motorola has also introduced a new Auto Night Vision, which is Motorola's fastest Auto Night Vision ever. It automatically detects ambient lighting and adjusts the settings accordingly. Its 10MP telephoto camera captures subjects at a distance with incredible detail and users can see every scene clearly from 3x the distance with optical zoom, or use advanced hybrid zoom for 30x the distance. Optical Image Stabilization smooths out unwanted shakes and moto ai helps retain the details, achieving crisp and beautiful results. The third sensor in the rear camera system of the edge 50 is a 13MP Ultra-Wide camera with Macro Vision. It allows the users to take stunning shots of landscapes with a 120o ultra-wide-angle lens which can capture more of the scene in the frame than a standard lens. For extreme close ups, there's built-in Macro Vision, which brings users 4x closer to the subject than a standard lens. On the front, the motorola edge 50 flaunts a 32MP selfie camera which can shoot videos in 4K resolution and deliver 4x better low-light sensitivity with Quad Pixel technology, which combines every four pixels into one for brilliant results.

The moto ai image processing analyzes multiple frames of a photo and blends exposures to create a true-to-life image. It works directly on the uncompressed image to preserve hidden details, richer colors, and subtle textures. These moto ai enhancements apply to videos as well. The edge 50 users can also opt for the Long Exposure feature to hit on moving water or light trails with a single tap. Users can access amazing google photos editing and AI tools to effortlessly enhance their photos and videos. AI Magic Eraser removes unwanted background distractions in just a few taps. Users can reimagine their photos with Magic Editor using generative AI and can edit, hold and drag to reposition, or pinch to resize. Apart from camera features, moto ai also bring couple of generative AI features, and several other cutting-edge innovations.

The motorola edge 50 boasts an incredible 6.7" 1.5K Super HD curved pOLED display with 1600 nits peak brightness and nearly borderless bezels. It boasts more vibrant pictures with sharper details and less pixelation owed to Super HD (1220p) resolution. The ultra-fast 120Hz refresh rate makes switching between apps, playing games, and scrolling through content incredibly smooth and fluid. Plus, the refresh rate adjusts automatically based on the type of content on the screen, and with a low latency 360Hz touch rate. Its vivid pOLED HDR10+ display delivers infinite contrast of deeper blacks and over a billion colors with wide DCI-P3 color range standards. Moreover, high brightness mode automatically adjusts the display outdoors, capable of reaching peak brightness levels of up to 1600 nits. It also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos for an immersive multimedia experience.

The motorola edge 50 is powered by a Snapdragon® 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition which is built with superior 4nm technology that will deliver years of proven performance. While being future proofed for upcoming networks thanks to 5G and Wi-Fi 6E support. This high-performance device is backed up by a massive 5000mAh battery and 68W TurboPower™ charger. Plus it also comes with the segment leading 15W TurboPower™ wireless charging for a hassle-free charging time. There is also support for reverse power charging to charge other devices in the ecosystem.

The motorola edge 50 comes with 256GB of built-in storage, along with RAM Boost feature which temporarily turns available storage into virtual RAM whenever they need some extra speed, so users can open apps faster and switch back and forth with ease. Apps and information stay ready in the background with up to 8GB of RAM so everything runs smoothly. Furthermore, the motorola edge 50 uses advanced thermal components to regulate heat produced during high performance. With a large 4516mm chamber, it distributes heat more effectively to keep the CPU cooler, improving thermal performance by 70% compared to the previous generation edge device.

With the launch of the motorola edge 50, comes the intuitive Hello UI with all Moto apps at one place and latest Android 14 with assured 2 OS upgrades and 3 years of security updates. Hello UI features include Smart connect, Moto Gestures, Moto Secure with Thinkshield, Family Spaces and Moto Unplugged. It also offers Moto Premium Care for after sale service benefits.

To know more about the product, visit:

Flipkart:- https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-edge-50/p/itm740d86a7c55d1 pid=MOBH2Q5Y5EVAGS6M

Motorola website:- https://www.motorola.in/smartphones-motorola-edge-50/p

Availability:

The motorola edge 50 was launched in in a single 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage variant in three stunning PantoneTM colour variants - Jungle Green and Peach Fuzz (color of the year 20024) in Premium Vegan leather finish and in Koala Grey color in vegan suede finish. The smartphone is now available for sale on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores including Reliance Digital.

Launch Price: 8GB+256GB: INR 27,999

Affordability Offers~:

1. Rs. 2,000 Instant discount on Axis Bank and IDFC First Bank credit cards and credit card EMI transactions

2. No Cost EMI upto 9 Months starting at 2,889/ per month from leading banks

Effective Price with offer: INR 25,999 (including Rs. 2000 offer)

Operator Offers:

Total Benefits worth Rs.10,000 from Reliance Jio.

Jio Cashback up to Rs 2000 + Additional Offers up to Rs 8000. T&C apply

* Cashback - Valid on Prepaid recharges of Rs. 399 (Rs.50 * 40 vouchers)

* Additional Partner offers:

* Swiggy: Discount of Rs. 125 off on Rs. 299 on Food Orders

* Ajio: Flat Rs 200 off on min transaction of Rs 999

* Easemytip: Upto Rs.1500 off on Flights

* EaseMyTrip: Upto Rs.4000 off on Hotels

* AbhiBus: 25% off up to Rs.1000 on Bus Bookings

To know more about the offer: https://www.jio.com/en-in/jio-motorola-edge50-offer-2024

