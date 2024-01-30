Motorola Introduces moto g24 power with an Ultra Premium Design, Massive 6000mAh Battery and Latest Android 14 at an Effective Price of Rs. 8,249*

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], January 30: moto g24 power will go on sale on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores across India, starting 7th February 2024, 12PM onwards.

Motorola, today announced the launch of its latest entry-level smartphone in the g series franchise, the moto g24 power. A class-leading affordable smartphone with premium design, a massive 6000mAh battery with a TurboPower™ 33W charger. This device ensures an exceptional and enduring smartphone experience, making it a standout addition to the g series franchise. The moto g24 power has a very elegant look, boasting a 3D Acrylic glass (PMMA) finish, while being one of the thinnest and the lightest devices in segment with 6000mAh battery. This comes with the latest Android™ 14 and showcases an advanced 50MP Quad Pixel camera system, accompanied by a segment's leading 16MP selfie camera that captures exceptional photos in various lighting conditions.

The moto g24 power's premium design featuring a streamlined camera housing, enhances the device's overall aesthetics and provides users with a visually stunning smartphone that is comfortable to hold. Its slim yet robust design is complemented by a side-mounted fingerprint reader, enabling easy and secure device unlocking. The sleek smartphone measuring just 8.99 mm in thickness and weighing 197gm, comes with a water-repellent design and IP 52 rating, and is available in two stunning and elegant colours Ink Blue and Glacier Blue.

The moto g24 power boasts a massive 6000mAh battery enabling users to enjoy their favourite content, play games, and immerse in video calls for longer duration. With the help of a TurboPower™ 33W charger, the device fuels up quickly and provides users a long-lasting entertainment experience that lasts nearly a complete weekend on a single charge.

Further, the moto g24 power comes with the latest Android™ 14 with 3 years of assured security updates. It also comes with various stand-out experiences like Flash notifications, which alert the users by turning on the flash and screen light for incoming calls, so they don't miss a notification. The Health Connect feature enables users to manage their health data in one place with control for privacy. Noteworthy features also encompass Improved magnification, Data-sharing updates, and Enhanced PIN security.

The moto g24 power supports an advanced 50 MP Quad Pixel camera system. With this Quad Pixel technology, users get 4x better low light sensitivity for sharper, more vibrant photos - day or night. Plus, the dedicated Macro Vision camera brings users within 4 cm of their subject, so that they can capture tiny details with a standard lens. On the front, the smartphone features segment's leading 16MP camera, which can capture sharp selfies in the blink of an eye. Furthermore, the camera system also comes with various features and software, such as Auto Night Vision, HDR, and Portrait mode.

The moto g24 power also offers incredible entertainment owing to its notchless 6.6" 90 Hz IPS LCD display with peak brightness of 537 NITS. Moreover, with a high 90 Hz refresh rate, switching between apps and scrolling websites becomes smooth and fluid. With Auto Mode in action, the screen refresh rate flexibly switches between 90 Hz and 60 Hz, improving the overall battery efficiency of the smartphone. This immersive viewing experience is further enhanced by the stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos® that delivers high-quality audio with improved bass and cleaned vocals giving more auditory clarity at higher volumes.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Mobile Business Group - India, said "We are delighted to announce the latest addition to our g series franchise - the moto g24 power. Through our g series smartphones, we democratize smartphone experiences by offering advanced features at affordable price points, catering to the growing demands of the Indian mobile phone consumer. This smartphone boasts a premium design and a massive battery along with other class-leading features that allow users to experience sophistication and functionality seamlessly at more accessible price points, making it idle for consumers who are constantly on the move."

Additionally, the moto g24 power provides users with enhanced performance through two RAM variants, namely in-built 4GB or 8GB LPDDR4X RAM which can be expanded up to 16GB with RAM boost feature. It also offers users ample space for photos, films, songs, apps, and games with up to 128GB of built-in Storge. Users can also benefit from 1TB of expandable storage using a dedicated microSD card slot.

Availability:

The moto g24 power will be available in two beautiful colours: Ink Blue, and Glacier Blue, featuring 3D Acrylic glass (PMMA) finish.

moto g24 power will be available in two memory variants with built-in 4GB RAM and 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage; and will go on sale on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores starting 7th February 2024, 12PM onwards.

Launch Price:

4GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs. 8,999

8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs. 9,999

Affordability Offers~:

Additional Rs. 750 on exchange.

Effective Price with offer:

4GB + 128GB: Rs. 8,249

8GB + 128GB: Rs. 9,249

To know more about the product visit:

https://www.flipkart.com/moto-g24/p/itm62b4bfe302fae?pid=MOBGUFK4UBP7ZTXJ

Operator Offers:

* Total Benefits worth Rs. 4,500 from Reliance Jio (Applicable on pre-paid plan of: Rs. 399)

* Cashback worth Rs. 2000

* Partner coupons worth Rs. 2500

*Terms & Conditions Apply

Disclaimers:

*Including exchange offer

~ Available in select channels

** With RAM Boost feature. Up to 8GB of Virtual RAM

moto g24 power

