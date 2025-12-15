Motorola launches edge 70 in India: ultra-thin design, three 50MP cameras, up to 40+ hrs battery, military-grade durability at Rs. 28,999*

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], December 15: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and innovation and India's leading# AI smartphone brand, today unveiled its thinnest and most uncompromised smartphone with the launch of the motorola edge 70. Redefining ultra-slim engineering, the device features an incredibly sleek 5.99mm aircraft-grade aluminium design, while delivering a massive 5000mAh battery that gives up to 40 hours^ of battery life, with fast wired and wireless charging, the segment's most advanced triple 50MP AI cameras with 4K 60FPS recording across all lenses. Taking performance and intelligence to the next level, the motorola edge 70 becomes the world's first ultra-thin smartphone powered by the Snapdragon® 7 Gen 4 offering unmatched multi-platform AI freedom with moto ai 2.0, Copilot, Google Gemini, and Perplexity. It also boasts the segment's brightest 6.7" Super HD AMOLED display with Pantone™ validation and delivers military-grade durability with IP68 + IP69 protection and MIL-STD-810H certificationmaking it a truly no-compromise ultra-slim phone in every dimension.

The motorola edge 70 sets a new industry benchmark with an ultra-slim 5.99mm profile and an ultra-light 159g build, making it India's only ultra-thin smartphone of its kindengineered to feel almost weightless without compromising strength. Crafted with brushed aircraft-grade aluminium, a premium metal frame, metal camera module, and accented camera rings, it debuts an all-new Edge-series design language inspired by consumer demand. The device comes in three Pantone™ curated colours, featuring premium textured finish that blend elegance, craftsmanship, and durabilitywithout compromising performance.

Despite its slim form, the motorola edge 70 packs India's only ultra-thin smartphone with a massive 5000mAh silicon-carbon batterythe biggest in the ultra-thin segment and larger than the global variant. Engineered for all-day performance, it delivers up to 40 hours^ of backup under standard use. The device supports 68W TurboPower™ fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and reverse charging, ensuring quick refuels and the ability to power other devices on the go. This India-exclusive enhancement brings no-compromise battery power to an ultra-slim design built for uninterrupted entertainment, photography, gaming, and productivity.

The motorola edge 70 is India's Only Ultra-Thin phone with a 3x 50MP AI Pro-Grade Cameras, featuring Segment's Only 50MP + 50MP rear + 50MP front cameras. The setup includes a 50MP OIS main camera with 2.0um Ultra Pixel, All-Pixel Focus, and Pantone™ Validated 100% True Colours for flagship-level detail and lifelike tones. It also packs a versatile 50MP Ultra-Wide + Macro Vision camera and a 50MP Quad Pixel selfie camera. All three cameras support 4K 60FPS video recordinga capability exclusive to the India variantwith easy shift between cameras while shooting. Additionally, there is Dedicated 3-in-1 light sensor that uses real-time detection technology to read the room, automatically calibrating light sensitivity to ensure the best exposure and color while eliminating flickering.

Powered by motoAI, the camera system brings features like AI Video Enhancement, AI Action Shot, AI Adaptive Stabilization, AI Signature Style, and AI Group Shot, making every capture sharp, vivid, and effortless. With Google Photos AI tools such as Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and Magic Editor, along with Pantone SkinTone™ Validation, the edge 70 delivers professional-grade imaging with accurate skin tones, enhanced clarity, and true-to-life colours across all lighting conditions.

The motorola edge 70 delivers No-Compromise Durability with MIL-STD-810H military-grade toughness and the highest-rated IP68 + IP69 protection, offering superior resistance against dust, sand, high-pressure water jets, and submersion in up to 1.5m of fresh water for 30 minutes. It has been tested across extreme conditionsincluding shocks, vibrations, accidental drops up to 1.5m, high humidity, low-pressure altitudes, and temperature extremes ranging from -30°C to 60°Cwhile still maintaining its ultra-thin design. The device is further strengthened with Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i, ensuring everyday durability without compromising style.

The motorola edge 70 delivers the best-in-class performance, powered by the Snapdragon® 7 Gen 4 Mobile PlatformIndia's only ultra-thin smartphone with this chipset featuring co-pilot and Perplexity built-in. It brings a 27% faster CPU, 30% improved GPU, and a 65% boost in on-device AI performance, ensuring smoother app launches, richer graphics, and more intelligent AI-driven experiences. This ultra-thin phone also packs an advanced 4600mm² vapor chamber that improves cooling by 18%, while 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage enable ultra-fast multitasking and high-speed data access. With 16 5G bands, Wi-Fi 6E, and optimized GPU-CPU performance, the device delivers stable connectivity, responsive gaming (including 120FPS BGMI support), and seamless everyday performance.

The motorola edge 70 features a 6.7" Super HD 1.5K Extreme AMOLED display with Pantone™ Validated and Pantone™ SkinTone™ Validated accuracy for 100% true-to-life colours. It delivers segment-leading 4500 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, 100% DCI-P3, 10-bit colour depth, and a 120Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth, cinematic visuals. The screen is enhanced with Smart Water Touch 3.0 for seamless use even with wet hands and protected by Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i. Complementing this vivid display are Dolby Atmos-certified stereo speakers and Hi-Res Audio, offering an immersive multimedia experience.

The motorola edge 70 introduces moto ai 2.0, delivering next-level intelligence with instant access through a dedicated AI key. It brings Next Move contextual suggestions that understand what's on your screen and offer the right actions in real time, along with creative tools like AI Image Studio, Sketch to Image, Style Sync, Text to Sticker, and avatar creation. Productivity is elevated with Catch Me Up 2.0, Pay Attention live transcriptions, AI Playlist Studio, Global Search, Auto Screenshot Blur, and seamless cross-device task flow via This On That. Features such as Remember This and Recall act as a smart memory vault, while Perplexity integration enables instant exploration, planning, and contextual recommendations. With the freedom to choose between motoAI, Copilot, Perplexity, and Google Gemini, users experience truly versatile, intelligent assistance.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Motorola India, said, "At Motorola, we continue to challenge conventional boundaries by bringing together purposeful innovation with a deep understanding of what consumers truly value. With the motorola edge 70, we are proud to introduce a device that reimagines what an ultra-slim smartphone can bedelivering an incredibly thin design without compromising on cameras, power, intelligence or durability. This launch marks a significant step forward in our journey to offer premium, design-first and AI-driven experiences that enable users to do more, express more, and elevate their everyday life with technology that is both beautifully crafted and profoundly capable."

Running on Hello UI based on Android 16, the motorola edge 70 offers 3 OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates, backed by enhanced software experiences such as Moto Secure 5.0 with ThinkShield, Family Spaces, Moto Unplugged, and intelligent system optimisations. The device also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio and comes in eco-friendly packaging as part of Motorola's sustainability commitment.

Motorola further elevates the user experience with Moto Premium Care, offering 24x7 WhatsApp support, free pickup and drop, a dedicated customer care line, and a free standby device during repairs, ensuring worry-free and seamless ownership for all edge customers.

Availability:

The motorola edge 70 will be available in a single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and will come in three stunning Pantone™ curated color options Bronze Green, Lily Pad, and Gadget Gray. All variants feature a refined, textile-inspired premium finish crafted on an aircraft-grade aluminum frame, enhancing both grip and sophistication.

Sales will start from 23rd December 2025 on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and at leading retail stores across India, at an effective launch price of INR 28,999*.

Launch Price:

8GB + 256GB: Rs. 29,999

Affordability Offer:

Bank Offer - Rs. 1,000 additional Bank Discount

Effective Price with Offer:

8GB + 256GB: Rs. 28,999*

To know more about the product visit:

Flipkart - https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-edge-70-2025-coming-soon-store

Motorola website - https://www.motorola.in/smartphones-moto-edge-70/p?skuId=608

Disclaimers:

^All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

*Price including all offers

** For smartphones under INR 30K in India with thickness under 6mm

^^For smartphones under INR 30K in India with thickness under 6mm

# As Per TechArc India's Leading AI Smartphone Brand Report 2025

Detailed Specifications: motorola edge 70

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor