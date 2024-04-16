Motorola Launches moto g64 5G with World's 1st MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Processor & Segment Leading 6000mAh Battery at an Effective Price of Rs. 13,999

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], April 16: Motorola, India's best## 5G smartphone brand##, today announced the launch of moto g64 5G- a leading# 5G smartphone in the segment. The moto g64 5G disrupts the sub 15k smartphone market with the World's first MediaTek™ Dimensity 7025 Processor and Segment's best 6000mAh Battery and with Segment's leading shake free 50MP OIS Camera with Quad Pixel Technology at just Rs. 14,999 (Rs. 13,999 including offers). Along with a leading processor, battery, and camera it also features segment's best in-built 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage smartphone in its segment priced just Rs. 16,999 (Rs. 15,999 including offers).

The moto g64 5G boasts the World's First MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Processor, a powerful octa-core processor offering frequencies up to 2.5GHz. This incredibly fast processor is capable of delivering ultrafast performance. This allows the users to make the most out of their device and experience gaming without glitches and smoother videos as well as better photography experience with its latest Imagiq technology powered by MediaTek for better night light photography. Also, with its superfast 5G powered with the highest in the segment 14 5G Bands with VoNR and 4X4 MIMO and 3 carrier aggregation, users can download games and movies at lightning-fast speeds without worrying about battery life.

The moto g64 5G offers unbelievable battery life with its massive 6000mAh battery, which is the best in its segment and allows heavy smartphone usage for hours on end. Additionally, it also charges up fast with TurboPower™ 33W charger which allows for extended hours of video chatting, gaming, and binge-watching.

The moto g64 5G features the segment's best 12GB + 256GB - in built RAM and storage. It comes with an additional RAM boost** of up to 24GB which is again the highest in the segment. The moto g64 5G storage can be further upgraded to 1TB with a microSD card.

In addition to a world's first processor, this disruptive smartphone also features the Segment's leading shake free 50MP OIS Camera with Quad Pixel Technology that captures incredibly clear, shake free and blur free photos and smoother videos even in the low light. The second camera in the rear is an 8MP Ultrawide + Macro vision camera which gives the users two different experiences. The ultra wide-angle lens captures 4x more than a standard lens and Macro Vision lens brings the users 4x closer to the subject, for a detail rich picture for capturing Instagram worthy moments up-close and professional looking portraits On the front, the device features a 16 MP selfie camera optimized in a way to deliver brilliant selfies and video recording.

The moto g64 5G's 120Hz 6.5" Full HD+ IPS LCD Display comes with an edge to edge delivering an astonishingly immersive viewing experience. It's incredibly fluid and adaptive 120Hz refresh rate makes switching between apps, playing games, and scrolling websites feel smooth and seamless. Additionally, the refresh rate adjusts automatically based on the type of content on the screen for better viewing experience and battery saving. It boasts a low latency touch sampling rate of 240Hz which makes it far more responsiveness than a standard display.

The moto g64 5G stands out with a sleek look and tactile feel, complimented by a streamlined aluminum camera housing. Considering the massive 6000mAh battery, it is super lightweight with just 192 grams and super slim with just 8.89 mm for a great in-hand feel. Its glass like rear finish feels comfortable in hand and the overall design is water-repellent with an IP52 rating to protect the device from accidental spills or splashes.

The moto g64 5G is available in 3 stunning shades of - Pearl Blue, Mint Green, and Ice Lilac, there's a colour that suits everyone's style and personality.

Commenting on the launch, T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Mobile Business Group - India, said, "This launch is a true embodiment of our commitment towards providing Indian consumers with segments firsts at the most disruptive price points, staying true to our vision of making technology accessible to all. The moto g64 5G is a product that has been designed specifically for the Indian market and is equipped with the segment's best performance, advance battery, camera, and entertainment experience. Through this launch, we transcend the current offerings in the Indian smartphone market, empowering individuals to delve into smartphone experiences and connectivity like never before."

In addition to a sleek design and immersive display, the moto g64 5G has an equally incredible audio system that elevates the multimedia experience. The dual stereo speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos® Hi-Res certified sound system, outputs multi-dimensional studio quality audio, that feels extremely immersive and enhanced. Integrated with Moto Spatial Sound, users get greater depth, clarity, and detail when listening to music, watching films, or playing games.

Users can make the smartphone more personal, protected, and accessible with Android 14 and assured upgrade to Android 15 with 3 years of security updates.

Following the tradition, the moto g64 5G also comes with various stand-out experiences, like all the popular moto gestures, ThinkShield for Mobile which offers business grade security along with Moto Secure, which stores all your phone's vital security and privacy features. The Family Space 2.0 application is designed to establish a secure area on the phone dedicated to children's learning and play. Plus, Through My UX, users can personalize the smartphone to achieve a unique and distinct appearance.

Availability:

The moto g64 5G will be available in three beautiful colours: Mint Green, Pearl Blue, and Ice Lilac, featuring a 3D Acrylic glass (PMMA) finish. It comes with built-in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, and is also available in an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

The moto g64 5G will be available on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores starting 23rd April, 12PM onwards.

Pricing & Launch Offers:

8GB + 128GB Variant: Launch Price: Rs. 14,999

Effective Price: Rs. 13,999 including bank OR exchange offers

12GB + 256GB Variant: Launch Price: Rs. 16,999

Effective Price: Rs. 15,999 including bank OR exchange offers

Affordability Offers:

Up to Rs. 1,100 Instant bank discount on HDFC Bank Cards

HDFC Bank Credit Card Full Swipe - Rs. 1,000 Instant Discount

Making the effective price of the product starting at Rs. 13,999 (for 8GB+128GB) and Rs 15,999 (for 12GB+256GB)

HDFC Bank Credit Card / Debit Card EMI Transactions - Rs. 1,100 OFF

Making the effective price of the product starting at Rs. 13,899 (for 8GB+128GB) and Rs 15,899 (for 12GB+256GB)

* Rs. 1,000 Additional bump-up on exchange value on Flipkart

Making the effective price of the product starting at Rs. 13,999 (for 8GB+128GB) and Rs 15,999 (for 12GB+256GB)

No Cost EMI on HDFC Credit / Debit Card up to 6 Months starting at 2,317~ per month.

Effective price with offers:

For 8GB+128GB variant

Net effective Price: INR 14,999 INR 13,999*

For 12GB+256GB variant

Net effective Price: INR 16,999 INR 15,999*

To know more about the product visit: https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-g64-5g/p/itm6dfa6fef0e50a?pid=MOBGY2JUK2JQHPYK

Disclaimers:

*Including the Bank offers or exchange offer for 8GB+128GB variant

#Within the Motorola 5G smartphone portfolio in India

## As per Techarc Best 5G smartphone report 2023

** With RAM Boost feature. Up to 8GB/12GB of Virtual RAM

~T&C apply

moto g64 5G

