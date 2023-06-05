PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5: Get ready to sizzle this summer as Mouni Roy sets the pages of Lifestyle Asia ablaze, flaunting the must-have swimwear collection by Marks & Spencer. With her sultry looks and captivating presence, Mouni Roy embodies the essence of sultry sophistication, making these swimwear pieces an absolute must-have for anyone looking to turn up the heat.

From the glamourous Sparkle Plunge Green Swimsuit to the alluring Orange Sparkle Bikini set and Fuchsia high waisted bikini set, Marks & Spencer's swimwear collection guarantees to make heads turn and hearts skip a beat. Whether you're craving timeless elegance, flirtatious charm, or fashion-forward allure, this collection has you covered, ensuring you'll be the center of attention wherever you go this summer!

Complete your hot summer look with Marks & Spencer's stunning range of accessories, including fashionable hats, stylish cover-ups, jute bags, and glamorous sunglasses. Embrace your inner beach goddess or poolside prince with these show-stopping additions.

The swimwear collection is available at all Marks & Spencer store and online at www.marksandspencer.in

