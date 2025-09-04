Moushumi Banerji, MD of Starlette Image Academy Pvt Ltd, Conducts Session on First Impressions in Business Etiquette at Niranjan Hiranandani College, Worli

SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4: Moushumi Banerji, Managing Director of Starlette Image Academy Pvt Ltd and a renowned expert in image consulting and professional etiquette, recently conducted an impactful session on "The Power of First Impressions in Business Etiquette" with the bright First-Year MBA Real Estate students at Niranjan Hiranandani School of Real Estate, HSNC University, Worli.

The interactive workshop focused on the importance of appearance, behavior, and communication skills in shaping professional relationships and creating a lasting impact in the corporate world, especially in the real estate sector. Through practical insights and real-world examples, Moushumi Banerji highlighted how business etiquette, personal branding, and soft skills development can play a pivotal role in building trust and credibility.

Speaking about the session, Moushumi Banerji said,"It was an absolute privilege to engage with such enthusiastic and dynamic MBA students. Their eagerness to learn and apply these skills in their careers was truly inspiring. First impressions are not just about how we look, but how we carry ourselves and communicate'' and these students showed remarkable curiosity to master this art.

The students actively participated in discussions and activities, reflecting the growing importance of professional grooming, body language, and communication etiquette in today's competitive industries.

Moushumi Banerji extended her gratitude to HSNC University and the Niranjan Hiranandani School of Real Estate for the opportunity to share her expertise, and to the students for their energy and interactive exchange of ideas.

As the Managing Director of Starlette Image Academy Pvt Ltd, Moushumi Banerji continues to empower professionals, entrepreneurs, and students by helping them refine their image, enhance their communication, and embrace the power of first impressions to succeed in business and life.

Contact details:

Company - Starlette Image Academy Pvt Ltdv

Mobile - +916306990456

Email - moushumibanerji@starletteimageacademy.com

Website - https://starletteimageacademy.com

