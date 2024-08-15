"Moving rapidly on Semi-conductor mission," says PM Modi on Independence Day

New Delhi [India], August 15 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 78th Independence Day outlined India's commitment towards becoming a global leader in semiconductor production.

PM Modi said, "Semiconductors, modern technologies and Artificial intelligence are inextricably linked to our future and we have started working on the Indian Semiconductor mission".

He also exhorted that why can't every piece of equipment have a 'Made In India" chip? He further added that the country has the potential of fulfilling this dream and therefore the production and semiconductor-related work will happen in India.

"India has started working on its Semiconductor Mission. We are moving ahead rapidly with 5G, and towards further boosting our production capacity. And, I assure you we won't stop here" said PM Modi.

In March this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for three new semiconductor plants - two in Gujarat and one in Assam. Tata Group will set up two out of the three plants.

The semiconductor plants were approved by the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the 'Development of Semiconductors and Display Manufacturing Ecosystems in India' initiative.

The semiconductor units will be located in Dholera and Sanand in Gujarat, and Morigaon in Assam. Notably, the unit in Morigaon will mark the Northeast's first semiconductor facility, with an investment of Rs 27,000 crore. This unit is expected to produce chips for major automobile companies globally.

Another unit, set to be established in Dholera, Gujarat, is being developed by Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) in collaboration with Taiwan's Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (PSMC). This Rs 91,000 crore facility will focus on high-performance computer chips using 28 nm technology and will cater to various sectors, including electric vehicles (EVs), telecom, defence, automotive, consumer electronics, and power electronics.

Additionally, Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Pvt Ltd (TSAT) is also setting up a manufacturing facility in Morigaon, Assam, with an investment of Rs 27,000 crore. This unit will cover sectors such as automotive, EVs, consumer electronics, telecom, and mobile phones.

On Wednesday Prime Minister Modi also met with Young Liu, Chairman of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), to discuss the opportunities India offers in futuristic sectors.

The Foxconn chairman explored the company's investment plans in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. Foxconn, the world's largest electronics manufacturer and a major global science and technology solutions provider, has been expanding its business in India.

Last year, Foxconn announced plans to double its workforce and investment in the country, including a Rs 5,000 crore investment in Karnataka through two projects.

