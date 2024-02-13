MP CR Patil launches Brand Surat logo

Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 13: A group of industrialists, professionals and youths from Surat, a city known globally as Diamond and Textile City, have come together to establish the Brand Surat Foundation, aimed at showcasing Surat as a brand across the world. The endeavor encompasses various initiatives to project Surat as a distinguished brand on the international stage. The logo of Brand Surat was launched by Lok Sabha MP and Gujarat BJP President CR Patil on Monday, marking a significant milestone in this endeavor.

Other cities in India and other countries are not aware of the various specialties of Surat city, which inspired a group of aware citizens to come together and spotlight Surat's unique attributes to the world. Brand Surat Foundation is a realization of that idea. The ceremony to unveil the logo of Brand Surat commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp, followed by the launch of the logo by CR Patil.

In his address, CR Patil commended the initiative and assured government support to the Foundation in its pursuits. He said that Surat is poised to emerge as a role model in various sectors. He highlighted developments such as the Surat Diamond Bourse, the world's largest office complex, and the 29-storey twin towers project by Surat Municipal Corporation, which would make it the first municipal corporation to execute such a large office building. The MP underscored the corporation’s efforts to ensure sustainable water supply for the city's needs for the next 50 years. He concluded by saying that Surat's many unique characteristics can help it emerge as a brand in the world.

Earlier, the distinguished guests were extended a warm welcome by the organizers. They emphasized Surat's inclusive spirit akin to water, which allows the city to accommodate people coming from other cities and states. He praised Surat's legacy of communal harmony and its strength to convert adversity into opportunity. He commended the people of Surat for their remarkable philanthropic contributions.

The event also featured a session involving learning about Surat's strong suits from women who relocated to the city post-marriage. A compelling power presentation about Surat's unique attributes was also made during the event.

