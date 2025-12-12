‘MP Mahotsav’ begins at Madhya Pradesh Bhawan in Delhi, no entry fee for visitors

Bhopal/New Delhi, Dec 12 Chief Minister Mohan Yadav virtually inaugurated the three-day ‘Madhya Pradesh Utsav’ at the ‘Madhya Pradesh Bhawan’ in New Delhi on Friday.

Addressing the event virtually from his residence in Bhopal, Yadav expressed confidence that after witnessing the Madhya Pradesh Utsav, visitors would be inspired to experience the state’s natural beauty and rich biodiversity firsthand.

He invited tourists to visit Ujjain's Mahakal Lok, enjoy safaris in the Tiger Reserves, experience the spiritual grandeur of Orchha and Mandu, and admire the pristine natural beauty of Pachmarhi.

Yadav stated that the state government is working in complete synergy with the Central government.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the State is moving ahead with a firm resolve for progress," he stated.

Residential Commissioner of Madhya Pradesh Bhawan, Rashmi Arun Shami, said after the inauguration that the main objective of the three-day festival is to familiarise the residents of Delhi-NCR with Madhya Pradesh.

She further informed that the exhibition features stalls showcasing handicrafts, One District-One Product items, pottery, tourism, and more.

The three-day event will also showcase several cultural performances by artists from the state, which include Bundeli folk dance and also folk dance by Tribals from different parts of the state.

The programme also includes drawing competitions, quizzes, a fancy dress competition for children and a screening of the feature film ‘Paan Singh Tomar’.

The festival will conclude with the felicitation of participants, marking an impressive and dignified closing ceremony. Visitors can enjoy Madhya Pradesh Utsav free of cost.

