MPL onboards world's first anti-trafficking game, MISSING for a cause developed by Missing Link Trust

Mobile Premier League (MPL), one of the world's largest mobile eSports and skill gaming platforms, has onboarded the world's first anti-trafficking game called MISSING on its platform jointly with the Missing Link Trust, an NGO which combines art and technology to create mass awareness in order to prevent sex trafficking.

MISSING, developed by the Missing Link Trust, is a multi-lingual interactive game designed to allow players to experience what a missing person goes through when she is trafficked into the inhumane and cruel world of prostitution, a world into which millions of girls are lost every year.

Data based on reports available with MISSING Link Trust suggests that two girls are trafficked in India every hour. The game, available in Marathi, Bengali, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, Telugu, Gujarati, Maithili and Tamil, is targeted at a mature audience and provides the experience of the dark world of human trafficking and raises awareness about it. Players assume the role of the missing person, making choices and assessing risks for themselves to find their way to the illusive freedom.

The MISSING game comes under the genre of 'Games for Change' by tackling the first 'P for Prevention' of the United Nation's four Ps against trafficking.

As a leading global gaming platform, MPL aims to take the world's first anti-trafficking game to a larger audience of 90 million users across India and other global markets. MPL, which currently has 70 games on its platform, is consistently expanding its portfolio by adding games of different genres.

Commenting on the launch, Namratha Swamy, GM and India Head, MPL, said: "We are excited to onboard an innovative game like MISSING which aims to spread awareness and prevent sex trafficking. MPL has always been focused on getting innovative and skill-based games of different genres on its platforms to cater to a wider audience. We are confident that Missing Link Trust's innovative game and MPL's cutting edge technology will ensure greater reach and awareness about prevention of sex trafficking."

Leena Kejriwal, founder, Missing, said: "Our game is built to expose the players to the world of sex-trafficking. By putting the players at the feet of the victim it lets them experience a fraction of her plight and desperation to escape. This has proven to build empathy towards girls being sold and can make a bigger change. We strongly believe our innovation and MPL technology will amplify our greater goal of preventing sex trafficking."

MPL is the world's leading mobile eSports platform that allows users to participate in paid competitions across 70-plus games in multiple categories, including mobile games, daily fantasy sports, quizzing, and board games. Founded in 2018, MPL hosts hundreds of millions of tournaments a month and is trusted by over 90 million registered users across India, Indonesia, Europe, and the U.S.

Missing Link Trust is India's foremost organization which combines art and technology in creating mass awareness amongst the public, through innovative ways, leading to prevention of sex trafficking. Missing follows the UN's 4 P anti-trafficking strategy with a focus on Prevention through Awareness. Working under the three guiding pillars of innovation, education and empowerment, Missing's vision is to create a world where every girl is safe from sex trafficking. It uses innovative mediums like gaming, murals, public art and comic to create a highly immersive and empathic experience on sex trafficking. Missing also educates for creating a new social fabric to end demand by systematic awareness programmes amongst school children. Further, the project empowers the most vulnerable women and girls in Sunderbans through skill training and livelihood to prevent sex trafficking.

