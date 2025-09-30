Mr., Miss, Mrs. And Teen Asian Supermodel 2025 Organised by Moksha and Vip Entertainment

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 30: "Mr., Miss, and Mrs Asian Supermodel 2025 successfully concluded its third edition on September 14th at the Punarnava Wellness Resorts in Dehradun. Organised by Moksha and VIPs Entertainment Production, the show was spearheaded by Vinay Kundu, with direction & choreography by Vipin Aggarwal. The show is managed by Preeti Aggarwal and Riya Pandey. Over 70 talented contestants from across the country participated, showcasing their skills in various rounds. A star-studded panel of judges, including Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, Roshni Thakur (Actor and model), Retd. Captain Rajesh Yadav, Reena Sobti ( Miss Body Beautiful 2025), crowned the winners after a fierce competition. The winners are:

1. Mr. Asian Supermodel 2025 - SHAIK ABBU ARYAN

2. Miss Asian Supermodel 2025 - SHAMIYA SHAIKH

3. Mr. Asian Senior Supermodel 2025 - DEEPAK SHARMA

4. Mrs. Asian Supermodel 2025 - SANJANA GAUTAM

5. Mini Asian Supermodel 2025 (Kids) - BHUVI DHENGALE

6. Miss Asian Teen Supermodel 2025 - DIYA RANI

7. Mr. Asian Teen Supermodel 2025 - AARUSH JAIN

The organizer, Vinay Kundu expressed their delight, stating that the platform aims to nurture young talent and provide winners with ample opportunities to enhance their careers. The overwhelming response has set a benchmark in the fashion industry, and the team is gearing up for the next season and other shows. A grand party is also planned in Delhi to celebrate the show's huge success."

