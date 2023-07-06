Mr. Pradip Narayankar’s Visionary Step: PHN Techno Lab Revolutionizes Robotics Education

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6: In a rapidly advancing world driven by technology, the need to equip students with essential skills for the future has never been more critical. Recognizing the existing gap in technology education, Mr. Pradip Narayankar, the Founder and Director of PHN Technology Pvt. Ltd. embarked on a transformative journey to address this challenge. At the grand inauguration held at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai, Mr. Narayankar unveiled a visionary solution that promises to revolutionize tech education for school students. By providing an affordable and well-designed dedicated Robotics lab setup and expert training, PHN Techno Lab aims to bridge the gap and ignite curiosity among young minds, empowering them for future competitions and careers in technology.

The need for tech-savvy education has become increasingly evident as technology permeates every aspect of our lives. However, not all students have equal access to quality technical education, often due to financial constraints and a lack of resources. This disparity can lead to delayed acquisition of essential skills, leaving students at a disadvantage when entering the competitive job market.

Mr. Pradip Narayankar, the Founder and Director of PHN Technology Pvt. Ltd., identified this problem and sought to provide a solution that would democratize access to tech education. His dream was to make robotics and technology education affordable and accessible to students from all walks of life. By offering comprehensive expert training within the school premises, PHN Techno Lab eliminates the need for expensive external coding classes and ensures that students can start learning practical skills from an early age.

The inauguration of PHN Techno Lab witnessed the support of distinguished personalities from the Bollywood and Marathi film industries, further highlighting the importance of this initiative. Boman Irani, Genelia Deshmukh, Sonalee Kulkarni, and Ankush Chaudhari expressed their excitement for the platform, recognizing its potential to inspire young minds and nurture a passion for robotics and technology.

During the event, the esteemed Member of Rajya Sabha and Former HRD and IB Minister, Shri Prakash Javadekar Ji, applauded PHN Techno Lab’s cost-effective approach. He emphasized the significance of affordable tech education and its alignment with the government’s commitment to advancing education and empowering the youth.

Beyond affordability, PHN Techno Lab stands out for its emphasis on hands-on learning. The lab’s state-of-the-art infrastructure and safety protocols create a secure environment where students can explore and experiment with confidence. The lab offers a comprehensive syllabus designed by IIT Alumni industry experts. It helps students engaging in three projects annually, and students gain practical experience and problem-solving skills, preparing them for the challenges of the future.

PHN Techno Lab aims to nurture creativity, innovation, and future-ready competencies. By equipping students with essential technical knowledge and practical skills during their school years, the lab ensures that they enter the job market with a competitive edge over their peers.

Realizing the significance of this initiative, directors and principals of well-known 100+ schools from various districts of Maharashtra attended the launch event. These educational leaders were honoured with the ‘Ace of Initiative Award’ for their contributions toward STEM education and for taking the proactive step of incorporating the Techno Lab in their schools.

As PHN Techno Lab ushers in a new era of tech education, it offers a transformative platform that fosters curiosity and prepares students for the technology-driven world. With a focus on affordability, comprehensive training, hands-on learning, and safety, this initiative promises to empower a new generation of tech enthusiasts, setting them on a path of success and innovation.

Registration for schools interested in joining this tech revolution is already open. Schools can register with PHN Techno Lab through the below channels.

Email: technolab@phntechnology.com

Enquiry Link: https://www.phntechnolab.com/enquiry

Together, let’s shape a future where every student has the opportunity to unlock their full potential in the exciting world of technology.

