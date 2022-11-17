Mr. Rajasthan 2022: Grand finale of Rajasthan’s first & biggest male pageant was held with much enthusiasm

Mr. Rajasthan 2022: the challenge of royal throne

Rajasthan (India), November 17: The models are seen promoting traditional Rajasthani clothes while ramp-walking. Beard models were the main attraction of the event seen ramp-walking with the kid models greeting in Rajasthani style ‘Khamma Ghani’. Surya Raj Singh won the title of Mr Rajasthan 2022 with Karan Pratap Singh as 1st runner-up and Aryan Meena as 2nd runner-up.

The inaugural male pageant for Rajasthan, Mr Rajasthan 2022 Season 1, had its grand finale on Sunday at Zee studio, Sitapura, in the state’s capital city Jaipur. Together with Rudrav Production,A. Infinity Takeovers Film Production House creatively planned the event, and was a lavish celebration indeed! Models between the ages of 18 and 35 competed in the competition, impressing the judges with their talent.

The massive event held in Rajasthan is currently in its first season, according to Anup Chaudhary, the show’s organizer. The show featured models from every district of Rajasthan. “We have set three auditions in all, for which we have received more than 1000 entries, and from those, we have selected 25 models for the big event,” he stated. Before the grand finale, the models underwent grooming training that included a talent competition, dance, grooming lessons, a sashing ceremony, a fitness session, and photography. The attire choices for the occasion were handled by Pushpendra Singh Rajawat and Ravi Pathani.

A special ramp walk for beard models was the main attraction of the show, and they were seen walking the ramp with kid models displaying Rajasthani culture and style with striking appearances. All of the participating models were dressed in traditional Rajasthani costumes, including dhoti kurtas, Sherwani, and Jodhpuri suits, for the event.

Rubaru Mr. India Global Winner Chena Ram Chaudhary, Peter England Mr India Finalist 2016 Bharat Sainani, and Model/actress Akansha Bhalla graced the show as jury members.

Winner – Surya Raj Singh

1st Runner Up – Karan Pratap Singh

2nd Runner Up – Aryan Meena

Mr Style Icon – Karan Pratap Singh

2. Mr Active – Pradhuman Singh Rathore

3. Mr Healthy Hair – Vishwajeet Singh Rawat

4. Mr Top Runway Model – Sharad Dixit

5. Mr Talented – Harish Maharshi

6. Mr Perfect Body – Surya Raj Singh

7. Mr Photogenic – Shahrukh Khan

8. Mr Vibrant – Ronny Permar

9. Mr Dazzling Smile – Rahil Khan

10. Mr Face Of The Year – Anubhav Sharma

11. Mr People’s Choice Award – Ankush Singla

12. Mr Best Personality – Aryan Meena

13. Mr Popular – Harsh Sharma

14. Mr Best Ramp Walk – Mohenish Sharma

15. Mr Confidence – Pawan Bahedia

16. Rising Star – Sahil Soni

17. Rising Star – Aman Bagwan

18. Rising Star – Divakar Sharma

Visit official website: https://www.mrrajasthan.org/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor