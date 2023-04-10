Mr. Subhash Ramdin Prajapati Announces Launch Of New Fashion Brand For Women – Navyara Fashion

New Delhi (India), April 10: Mr. Subhash Ramdin Prajapati announces the launch of new fashion clothing and jewelry brand, Navyara Fashion, on Sunday, 23 April 2023. The new fashion brand for women will be devoted to enhancing the style and divine beauty of women. To motivate them to walk that extra mile with sheer confidence.

The new fashion jewelry brand, Navyara Fashion, will offer unique style, impeccable workmanship, and an innovatively designed fashion jewelry collection for its esteemed customers. The brand’s website will feature sparkling and creatively designed jewelry pieces to create trends instead of following them. The brand will also feature classy designs to add eternal happiness to the lives of women all across the globe.

An epitome of perfection, all the fashion jewelry products featured on the brand website will serve as the ultimate fusion of classic and contemporary zeal. The brand website will feature a wedding store collection, showcasing the bestselling wedding clothing.

Navyara Fashion, the soon-to-be-launched fashion brand, focuses on the sparkling finish of every jewelry piece. The main objective of its fashion products is to add wonders to a woman’s charm and personality.

“We are excited to launch Navyara Fashion for those trendsetters and trend breakers who want to show off their unique fashion style. With every product, Navyara Fashion will strive to exceed customer expectations through premium quality, competitive pricing, and timely product delivery,” says the Founder and CEO.

With a mission to deliver the highest quality fashion products and shopping experience, Navyara Fashion will excel as the leading Indian fashion brand. It is set to become an ideal sartorial companion to women, in the years to come.

To become the leading shopping destination for women with appealing pieces of luxurious jewelry and designer dresses, Navyara Fashion is committed to a hundred percent customer satisfaction. It has an amazing collection, an advanced e-commerce portal, an amazing product catalog, and a highly experienced customer support team.

“Navyara Fashion sincerely hopes to acknowledge the importance of women, daughters, sisters, and mothers in our lives. We aim to cherish their beauty by creating jewelry that shimmers and celebrates the unique power of women. We provide graceful, stylish, and sophisticated pieces of jewelry and designer dresses to fit every budget, occasion, and choice,” says the Founder, CEO, and Director of the company, Mr. Subhash Ramdin Prajapati, one of India’s leading marketing professionals. He is renowned for his excellent business acumen and great networking skills throughout the industry.

Headquartered in East Delhi, Navyara Fashion Private Limited offers a wide range of tops, dresses, sarees, lehenga choli, party dresses, and jewelry for women of all ages. The brand, Navyara Fashion, specializes in fashionable and luxurious jewelry and clothing products for regular use and special occasions. As one of the most preferred online stores, the brand understands the special bond women share with their jewelry and clothing. It strives to deliver a dedicated range of products to make that special bond stronger. You may contact Ceo@navyara.com for more information.

