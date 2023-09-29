Mrs India 2023 2024 Winner to Be Crowned on 27-September-2023

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 29: Mrs India Pageants and Productions Pvt Ltd is thrilled to announce the official dates of “Mrs India 2023 2024 Not Just A Model She is Role Model “for its 11th Year Season, Season 11 of highly anticipated Mrs India 2023 2024 and proud to unveil the official theme for its upcoming Mrs India Official Season 11 that will revolve around the central theme:

“Mrs India Harmonizing Fashion to Sustainability: Fashioning a Greener Tomorrow in Tourism and Fashion and Food."

Mrs India 2023 2024

"Mrs India 2023 2024" exciting event is set to take place from 24-December-2023 to 28-December-2023, Mrs India 2023 2024 National Grand Finals will be Hosted on 27-December-2023, Mrs India bringing together Most Beautiful Indian Married Woman to explore the dynamic intersection of sustainable fashion, sustainable tourism and food.

Mrs India Registration is open at https://www.MrsIndia.Net Apply Now Don't miss the chance to secure your spot at this transformative event.

Mrs India’s Sustainable Lifestyle –ReUse Fabrics, Use Handlooms, Consume Millets

Mrs India is committed to promote sustainable lifestyle through its platform from past 11 years and every Year has record of coming up with refreshing theme of Queen making by Deepali Phadnis Founder and Director of Mrs India who has brought numerous international accolades to India through her various State , national and International platforms including Fashion Asia Awards

Mrs India’s Tourism Queen Celebrates Tribal Queen

Last Year on Mrs India 2022 2023 theme was Conservation of Wildlife, Mrs India was hosted in Ranthambore, Rajasthan where Mrs India Finalists participated in Theme Oriented Photoshoots such was Jungle Safari Ramp Walk , Jungle Safari Photoshoots , Represented Traditionally conserved Tribal Food , recipes at Mrs India’s dedicated Mrs India Tribal Queen Round .

Mrs India’s Millet Mission to Bring Back Millets on our Plate through on Food Connect

Mrs India Finalists were on Millet Mission to bring awareness about consumption of Millets in day-to-day life with quick and easy Millet Recipes as millets are most nutritional food with low glycaemic index that helps blood sugar at optimal level helps fight Diabetes while keep us healthy and fit.

Mrs India Celebrated Azadi Ka Amrit Mohotsav

Mrs India on the Occasion of 75 Years of Independence Celebrated Azadi Ka Amrit Mohotsav with Mrs India Finalists at Ranthambore, All the Sash of Mrs India Finalists did have Azadi Ka Amrit Mohotsav Logo printed on it Sash along with Konark Chakra Printed to mark our love and pride for our beloved Nation Bharat.

This Year at G20 our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes and greeted all the dignitaries and World Leaders across globe standing Infront of Same Konark chakra.

At Mrs India we are so proud to be initiate all activities that Not only Celebrates Beauty, Talent, Glamour and Culture of India Woman but as well Celebrate National heritage and Pride along with Mrs India winners and Mrs India Finalists.

Apart from this there were many beautiful activities that Mrs India winners and Mrs India Finalists were involved like Dance Workshops, Story Telling, Talent Performances and various Photo and Video Shoot Rounds.

Deepali Phadnis Director of Mrs India Official

Mrs India™ is under its registered Trademark Fashion India® is committed to Sustainable Lifestyle through Sustainable Fashion, Sustainable Tourism and Food Connect in its various Programs like Tourism Queen™, Food Connect™ and Fashion India® Restyle informed the Director of Mrs India Deepali Phadnis

Deepali Phadnis, Director of Mrs India Pageants and Productions declared Dates 25-December-2023 to 29-December-2023 and Theme who is presenting Official Mrs India from past Eleven Years starting from Year 2012 that provides National and International Platform across globe to showcase Beauty , Talent , Glamour and Culture of Indian Married Woman .

Deepali Phadnis established Mrs India officially to break the stereotypes about Beauty in 2012 and she is successfully Celebrating Beauty in Diversity of Indian Married Woman from past more than 11 Years on national and international platforms making Mrs India, India’s One and Only longest and Largest Pageant for Married Woman in India.

Deepali Phadnis herself is Crowned Mrs Asia International 2012 is Film Maker from New York Film Academy, Worked as IT professional with World Leaders in IT and Technology and National Director of Fashion Asia Awards hosted in China and Miss Asia Pacific International.

Mrs India 2023 2024 Winners Quest

Year after Year Mrs India Pageants and Productions Pvt ltd has presented unforgettable experience, featuring a dazzling array of activities and events that will not only highlight the Mrs India Finalists beauty , Talent , Glamour and Culture but also their intelligence , commitment and carrier achievements to making a positive impact in their communities making them Truly a Mrs India who is Not Just a Model , A Role Model .

Mrs India Promotes Sustainable Lifestyle

Deepali Phadnis has always taken a groundbreaking initiative aimed at fostering dialogue, knowledge exchange, and collaboration among Mrs India Finalists, Mrs India Winner , Sponsors and Partners in the fashion , tourism and Food sectors.

Mrs India 2023 2024 is poised to inspire positive change, promote responsible practices, and drive innovation in both Fashion and Tourism industries.

In the Past Mrs India Pageants has Produced awareness Film to promote ReUse and ReStyle of Clothing , Hosted Fashion Walks promoting Fashion Restyle and ReUse where Mrs India Finalists styled themselves in 100 Years Old Handlooms. Mrs India has also produced exclusive Fashion Show promoting Handlooms Sarees at Mrs India Pageants.

Mrs India 2023 2024 Event Highlights:

Mrs India 2023 2024 Finalists will be selected through Auditions and Mrs India State Pageants to connect Indian Woman, forge new begings, Pave opportunities, and build a strong network of sustainability fashion and Tourism advocates who will not only Celebrate being Indian Woman but take Indian Pride to International Platform through Mrs India Official Pageants.

Mrs India 2023 2024 Winners Quest Event Details:

Dates: 25-December-2023 to 25-December-2023

Mrs India Pageants and Productions Pvt Ltd

Website - www.MrsIndia.Net

Deepali Phadnis

Director

Contact Number – 6371424120

Email - QueenOfTourism@gmail.com

