Mrs. India Galaxy 2022: A Galactic platform to empower women

September 5: A Glorious evening was hosted for the Grand Finale of India’s Most Prominent Pageant Mrs. INDIA Galaxy, recently in New Delhi. Out of 30,000 applicants from all over India, 60 married women were selected as Finalists through online auditions of Mrs. INDIA Galaxy from all across the country. Grooming and training sessions were held online for nearly two months. The pageant week consisted of intensive training sessions on ramp walks, stage presence, confidence building, nutrition, and makeovers. There were rounds on culture, talent and presentations about a social problems.

The galactic event witnessed the presence of many shining celebrities and personalities, namely Mrs. Universe Arab Asia 2016 Anupama Sharma, Mrs. Universe 2019 III Amita Panda, Actor Saurabbh Roy, Actor Sunny Sachdeva, Celebrity Nutritionist Dr. Varun Katyal, Bollywood Singer Shankar Sahney, Mrs. Universe Arabasia 2021 Dr. Nikita Sokal, Mrs. Universe Central Asia 2021 Dr. Divya Patidar Joshi, Mrs. Universe South Pacific Asia 2021 Advocate Kavita Moharkar.

Mrs. INDIA Galaxy supports the cause stop violence against women and works towards the empowerment of women through its various initiatives.

The winners of the event were in two age categories –

Classic Category –

Winner – Dr. Syeda Afshan Nayeem

First Runner-Up – Sarika Potnis

Second Runner-Up – Kalpana Hansepi

Gold Category –

Winner – Ruchika Jeswani

First Runner-Up – Dr. Romeeta Trehan

Second Runner-Up – Nupur Sahgal

Mrs. INDIA GALAXY is organized by Vibrant Concepts. The Show Director Mr. Gagandeep Kapoor, said that every step towards self-improvement counts and shall always be cherished.

Ginny Kapoor, The Director cum Chief Mentor of Mrs. INDIA Galaxy, said –

”Indian Women have great potential and can achieve great heights if given the right training and exposure.”

The achievers would represent India internationally in their journey forward and become a source of inspiration for many.

