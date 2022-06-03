Mrs. India Inc is back with its Semi-Finalist, Shobha Likitha Basepogu who is all set to compete at the Grand Finale of Mrs. India World 2022

Mrs India Inc 2022, powered by Joy Ebike is coming up with its final edition that is going to held on 15th June 2022 at NESCO Centre, Goregaon, Mumbai.

With its upcoming final event, the semi-finalist has already kickstarted their preparation for the event.

A prestigious and one of the best beauty pageants for Married Woman across globe, the beauty pageant is going to witness 53 stunning and strong women across India vying for the chance to represent India at Mrs. World 2022.

Mrs. India Inc is a platform which believes in giving woman a chance to follow their dreams, a chance for redemption. It's one of the most amazing platforms for married women to showcase their talent and aspire to be a version of themselves that they only imagined they would ever be. The pageant stands to search for the most confident, courageous, humble and gorgeous queen to represent our country at Mrs. World.

The Semi Finalist have started their preparations in full swing for the Finale and are leaving no stone unturned for the competition ahead. The esteemed jury panel will comprise of celebrities like Soha Ali Khan, Mohammad Azharuddin, Former Mrs. World Aditi Govitrikar and Mohini Sharma-Founder and CEO of Mrs India Inc. The new queen will be crowned by the outgoing queen Navdeep Kaur. Let us meet 53 Semi Finalists wearing Pink Peacock Couture Created by Massumi Mewawalla who is also one of the Jury members of the event.

One of the top contestants and semi-finalists, Shobha Likitha Basepogu is all set to showcase her tremendous skills and talent at the upcoming final-edition of Mrs. India Inc. 2022.

Born in Hyderabad to a traditional family and later settled in Kerala, Shobha got married at an early age of 18 and got busy with her married life, but something in her always knew that she should do something more in life and she then studied BA LLB and even worked as an advocate in high court and CAT courts of Cochin.

She is a proud mother of two adult individuals who are successfully pursuing their dreams in London. An entrepreneur and an adventure sports enthusiast, she loves challenging herself and is a true believer of never giving up!

She is a keen learner and passionate about her work. She firmly believes that age is just a number and that should not stop you from achieving anything in life. Age cannot determine your success. She is grateful that Mrs. India Inc has given her the opportunity of rebuilding herself and inspiring women around her to be what they want to be, regardless of their age.

