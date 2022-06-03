Mrs. India Inc. is back with its Semi-Finalist, Sonam Chouksey who is all set to compete at the Grand Finale of Mrs. India World 2022

Powered by Joy Ebike, Mrs India Inc 2022 is coming up with its final edition that is going to held on 15th June 2022 at NESCO Centre, Goregaon, Mumbai.

With its upcoming final event, the semi-finalist has already kickstarted their preparation for the event.

A prestigious and one of the best beauty pageants for Married Woman across globe, the beauty pageant is going to witness 53 stunning and strong women across India vying for the chance to represent India at Mrs. World 2022.

Mrs. India Inc is a platform which believes in giving woman a chance to follow their dreams, a chance for redemption. It's one of the most amazing platforms for married women to showcase their talent and aspire to be a version of themselves that they only imagined they would ever be. The pageant stands to search for the most confident, courageous, humble and gorgeous queen to represent our country at Mrs. World.

The Semi Finalist have started their preparations in full swing for the Finale and are leaving no stone unturned for the competition ahead. The esteemed jury panel will comprise of celebrities like Soha Ali Khan, Mohammad Azharuddin, Former Mrs. World Aditi Govitrikar and Mohini Sharma-Founder and CEO of Mrs India Inc.

The new queen will be crowned by the outgoing queen Navdeep Kaur. Let us meet 53 Semi Finalists wearing Pink Peacock Couture Created by Massumi Mewawalla who is also one of the Jury members of the event.

Dr Sonam Chouksey is one of the exceptional Semi-Finalist of upcoming beauty pageant Mrs. India Inc. 2022. An achiever who is also a Covid Warrior, she learned soon to never take anything for granted. A doctor by profession she has been working relentlessly to professionally support other women towards their mental well-being and providing preventive health care. She strongly believes that life is a gift to cherish and be grateful about at all times.

Her experiences of trekking have helped her have a different perspective to life and for her it's a source of motivation. She loves journaling and currently is penning a book based on her journey in the healthcare industry. She is excited to be a part of Mrs. India Inc., which will provide her the platform to have a positive impact on women around the world.

