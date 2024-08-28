M/S Happy Homes and IYDF Join Hands for a Charity Event at Adruta Children's Home

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 28: On the afternoon of August 25, 2024, M/S Happy Homes, in collaboration with the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), successfully organized a charity event at the Adruta Children's Home in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The event aimed to provide essential supplies and recreational facilities to the children, bringing them joy and support.

Organizers and Volunteer Team Contributions

The event was organized by Pritam Kumar Jena, a representative of M/S Happy Homes. He was supported by a dedicated team of volunteers, including:

* Male Volunteers: Amitav Mohanty, Rudra Barik, Suprakash Pradhan, Pinkun Pradhan, Sansdesh Pradhan, Chandan Sahu, Vivek Singh, Rajesh Das, Debasish Jena, Sarthak Behera, Nilamadhaba Jena, Rakesh Behera, Rajib Jena.

* Female Volunteers: Manisha Swain, Mousumi BS, Swapna Giri, Mansi Sahoo, Bipasa Raj, Pratyasha Rout.

Supporting the Children with Essential Aid

During the event, the children received a wide range of essential supplies. These included staple food items like rice, flour, pulses, and cooking oil, which were provided in generous quantities to ensure the children's nutritional needs were met. The volunteers also brought along notebooks, pens, and pencils to support the children's education. To add a touch of sweetness, candies and cakes were distributed, bringing smiles to the children's faces.

In addition to these essentials, the event was enriched with gifts and prizes, and the children were delighted to receive items like badminton and cricket sets, as well as checker and chess games. These items not only catered to their recreational needs but also encouraged physical activity and mental engagement.

A Day Filled with Joyful Activities

The event itself was a lively affair, packed with activities that kept the children engaged and entertained. The afternoon was filled with singing and dancing, where the children showcased their talents and enjoyed the spotlight. Competitive spirit was high as the children participated in various games, including cricket and badminton matches, which brought a sense of teamwork and fun to the day. The games of checkers, chess, and ring ball added to the festive atmosphere, offering both physical and mental stimulation.

Organizer's Reflections

After the event, Pritam Kumar Jena expressed his feelings: "It was a wonderful experience being with the children, and the environment was filled with happiness." He felt honored to have organized such an event and looked forward to continuing to bring help and support to more children in the future.

Thanks to the collective efforts of the volunteers, the event was a great success, bringing joy to 85 children and strengthening the partnership between M/S Happy Homes and IYDF for future charitable endeavors.

