MSB Docs announced as a winner in MG Motor's Car as a Platform Innovation Programme

MSB Docs, the leading global disrupter in truly enterprise grade customised eSignature and Smart document solutions today announced being awarded as a winner in MG Motor Car as a Platform Innovation Programme.

More than 350 innovations were in contention across the country for the third season of the MG Developer Program & Grant.

Highlighting MSB innovation, Srini Dokka, Global Sales Head, MSB Docs, said, "MSB's innovation helps the automobile industry discard the slow conventional methods of printing, signing, scanning, and mailing documents that negatively impacts productivity, growth, and customer experience. The truly enterprise smart document transformation and eSignature solution by MSB, customised for scalable touchless workflows, without changing the business model, and customer definition helps creates superior, next-gen experiences."

The theme of Season 3.0 was Car as a Platform (CaaP), an ecosystem of various in-car services and subscriptions in the areas of utility, entertainment, security, consumer payment, and more. The concept of Car as a Platform introduces software as an enabler with a host of service partners in the car. MG endeavours to evolve CAAP to provide innovative services in line with the fast-changing requirements of new-age consumers by collaborating with more ecosystem partners.

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, "Since inception, it has been our constant endeavour to engage with start-ups to drive innovation. MG Developer Program and Grant is aimed at encouraging Indian innovators and developers to build futuristic mobility applications and experiences."

As a winner of MGDP, MSB Docs has also received grant and is engaged by MG and the consortium partners to meet business objectives. Startup India and Invest India are government-backed initiatives to empower start-ups for simplification & handholding, funding support, and incentives. They also help investors looking for investment opportunities.

Included within MSB's Digital Smart Document Solutions are hybrid signature solutions in the form of digital and electronic signatures. In addition, MSB provides region-specific signature modules. To ensure that all documentation processes are conducted in the most secured manner, the company offers services such as Tamper proof audit trail, document collaboration using Team Room and varied workflow & document templates. Furthermore, there is a proprietary search algorithm in place for seamless identity and background verification, which comes handy in functions such as onboarding a new client. Other offerings of the company include legally compliant stamping feature, frictionless on demand web form submission, Text tags, tax insurance and license validation etc.

MSB Docs is the leading disrupter in enterprise customised eSignature and Smart document solutions, helping large and small organisations innovate business processes by re-imagining the physical paper constrained ecosystem. The company is a global leader with Make in India Make for the World credentials. MSB Docs is today working with more than 9000 enterprise customers across multiple industries to create a competitive business advantage for them.

These include 8 out of leading 10 Pharma organisations in addition to customers from Automobile Insurance, Banking, Healthcare, Education and Real estate industries. MSB Docs believes that the next few industries that will get revolutionised with customised eSignature and Smart document solutions are the Entertainment and Film Industry and the Sports Sector. MSB Docs has been featured in Gartner Peer Insights among the top 3 eSignature vendors, Gartner Hype Cycle and Gartner Market Guide 2020.

Founded in the UK in 1924, Morris Garages vehicles were world-famous for their sports cars, roadsters, and cabriolet series. MG vehicles were much sought after by many celebrities, including the British Prime Ministers and even the British Royal Family, for their styling, elegance, and spirited performance.

The MG Car Club, set up in 1930 at Abingdon in the UK, has thousands of loyal fans, making it one of the world's largest clubs for a car brand. MG has evolved into a modern, futuristic, and innovative brand over the last 96 years. Its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat, has an annual production capacity of 80,000 vehicles and employs nearly 2,500 workers.

Driven by its vision of CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric) mobility, the cutting-edge automaker has augmented across-the-board 'experiences' within the automobile segment today. It has introduced several 'firsts' in India, including India's first Internet SUV - MG Hector, India's first Pure Electric Internet SUV - MG ZS EV, India's first Autonomous (Level 1) Premium SUV - MG Gloster and MG Astor-India's first SUV with personal AI assistant and Autonomous (Level 2) technology.

